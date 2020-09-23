Beloved Houston bookstore hosts Chelsea Clinton and Margaret Atwood in intimate virtual events

Calling all bibliophiles: A beloved Houston bookstore has announced two celebrated authors who will headline virtual events this fall. Brazos Bookstore will host best-selling wordsmiths Chelsea Clinton and Margaret Atwood in live conversations.

Clinton will be interviewed by Nicole Jeter West, who heads marketing and brand engagement for the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics. The duo will discuss Clinton’s latest tome, She Persisted in Sports: American Olympians Who Changed the Game on Wednesday, September 30 at 6 pm.

A purchase of She Persisted in Sports is required to register for the live Zoom event. Audience members may submit questions during the discussion. Admission is $17.99 to $22.49.

The book is the third in Clinton’s and Alexandra Boiger’s New York Times bestselling She Persisted picture book series. It celebrates American women who have overcome challenges and adversity: stars include Houston’s own powerhouse Olympian Simone Biles, along with Wilma Rudolph, Mia Hamm and the 1996 Olympic soccer team, Kristi Yamaguchi, Venus and Serena Williams, Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh Jennings, Ibtihaj Muhammad, and more.

Fans will no doubt recall that Clinton is the author of the No. 1 New York Times bestselling She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World. She was last in Houston in October for a joint appearance with her mother, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee and former secretary of state, Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Meanwhile, Brazos Bookstore and Inprint will celebrate Margaret Atwood’s first collection of poetry, titled Dearly, in more than a decade. Atwood will join poet Natalie Diaz for an online discussion on Saturday, November 14 at 7 pm. Atwood’s chat will be streamed on the Inprint website; ticket holders will receive a private link the morning of the event. Each ticket for the event includes a copy of Dearly. Tickets are $27.99 to $32.49.

Atwood’s latest collection deals with themes such as love, loss, the passage of time, the nature of nature and, wait for it: zombies. Atwood is perhaps best known for her bestselling novels including The Handmaid’s Tale, The Testaments, Oryx and Crake and is widely considered one of America’s most significant contemporary poets.

For more information and to register for the two events, visit Brazos Bookstore online.