Palatial Houston entertainment destination hosts new 'Call of Duty' tournament

As any legit gamer knows, there are shooters and then there is the Call of Duty franchise. The colossal military gaming juggernaut unites players young and old, who delight in head shots and “pwning” their foes (usually strangers across the nation or globe) online.

Now, serious Houston Call of Duty operators can enlist in a new tourney at one of the city’s hottest entertainment destinations.

Palace Social (4191 Bellaire Blvd.) the buzzy Houston bowling/amusement hot spot will host its first-ever “Call of Duty: War Zone” tournament. The shoot-em-up bash will be held from Friday, September 24 to Sunday, September 26 from 3 to 9 pm.

Virtual warriors will converge in the venue's new, 600-square-foot esports lounge that boasts state-of-the-art gamer technology and chairs.

About the all-ages mission: players engage in as many solo matches of “Call of Duty: War Zone” as they possibly can. The top three winners will score prizes based on their cumulative score, per a press release.

Here’s the swag up for grabs:

First place: a $100 Palace card and a Palace shirt, hat, or jacket

Second place: a $50 Palace card and a Palace hat

Third place: a $25 Palace card and Palace water bottle

As CultureMap previously reported, Palace Social is a 27,000-square-foot venue that offers a retro-styled refresh to the beloved Palace Bowling Lanes. Eight bowling lanes offer a starting point of the fun to be had, but this destination has been optimized for 21st century digital boys and girls of all ages.

More than 50 arcade games that range from classics like skee-ball and pop-a-shot to brightly colored shooters with 4K screens are on tap. Tech fun includes virtual reality and the 16-seat XD Dark Ride Theater that offers 3D graphics and interactive gameplay.

Two sports simulator bays allow patrons to test their skills swinging a golf club, baseball bat, or other sports scenario.