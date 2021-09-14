Space Center Houston blasts off with SpaceX-Inspiration4 watch party

Wednesday, September 15 marks a historic day in human space flight as the first all-civilian space mission to orbit the Earth.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Crew Dragon will launch Inspiration4, containing four civilians: Commander and Shift4 Payments CEO Jared Isaacman; St. Jude’s physician’s assistant Hayley Arceneaux; geoscientist, explorer, and science communication specialist Dr. Sian Proctor; and aerospace professional Chris Sembroski.

The four space travelers will orbit the planet and help study how space travel affects the human body. In honor of the unprecedented mission, Space Center Houston will host a watch party starting at 10 am on September 15 featuring a team of scientists behind the research that is simultaneously flying on board.

Space Center Houston’s watch party is in collaboration with The Translational Research Institute for Space Health — TRISH — at Baylor College of Medicine.

Nationally, TRISH is partnering with the crew of the Inspiration4 and SpaceX to enable health science and technology research during the flight, a press release notes.

Inspiration4 is yet another step in SpaceX making history. Last year, the world watched astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley blast off in SpaceX’s rocket in a partnership with NASA as the first-ever commercial spaceflight.

Meanwhile, at the Space Center Houston event , guests can get hands-on experience with each experiment and learn more about the impact space has on the human body.

For timed admission tickets to Space Center Houston, visit the official site. Tickets range from $24.95 for children (ages four to 11) to $29.95 for adults (12 and older) with discounts for seniors and members of the military.