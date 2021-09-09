Bun B makes RodeoHouston history with game-changing trill H-Town Takeover

While the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo is (hopefully) a few months away, Bun B has already got a big event planned for it.

The rapper/philanthropist/CultureMap Tastemaker Awards host/smash burger vendor will host Bun B’s H-Town Takeover on March 11, 2022 (aka Black Heritage Day), which will include performances from Houston’s most well-known rap icons.

“The rodeo reached out to us and made contact,” says B. “I said that we would be interested in doing something. Obviously, we said yes. We talked about what that vision would look like. We agreed on that vision, and we’re gonna present that vision on Black Heritage Day.”

“The Rodeo can’t wait to bring Bun B and many of Houston’s most legendary rappers to the RodeoHouston stage in 2022,” Rodeo president/CEO Chris Boleman said in a press release. “Celebrating Black Heritage Day with many of our city’s own superstars should make for an epic night for Houstonians and Rodeo fans alike.”

For the proud, Port Arthur native, having a night at the rodeo is an honor indeed. He’ll make history as the Black male rodeo headliner from Houston. “I’ve performed twice before, once with Leon Bridges [in 2018] and once with Beyoncé [in 2004],” he says. But, to actually be a headliner on that stage is an extremely significant point in my career, as well as my personal life.”

While the guest list isn’t set in stone, B knows he has to come with some heavy hitters to appease the Black Heritage Day crowd. Whenever the Rodeo comes around, the discussion of who gets to perform on Black Heritage Day becomes a hotly debated topic.

Although the Rodeo has brought in such stars as Mary J. Blige, John Legend, Alicia Keys and, yes, Beyoncé, they’ve also invited Bridges and Jason Derulo, artists who some felt aren’t that popular enough with Black listeners to be Black Heritage Day headliners.

Nevertheless, B says he’s ready for all the discussions to get underway once he announces who will join him for the Takeover. “I understand the cultural significance of being not just a Black man, but a Black rapper headlining the Rodeo,” he says.

“There’s a lot of expectations. There’s also gonna be a lot of people counting on me to fail. So, I wanna prove my supporters right and my haters wrong.”