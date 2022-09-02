13 best Labor Day weekend events to kick back in Houston

Hard to believe, but September is here, which means the start of more holidays like Labor Day. For some, it means a chance to fire up the grill and chill. For others, it means a quick road trip.

For those staying in town, the weekend offers a host of events (more here), a chance to catch first-run movies in the theater for only $3, or an opportunity to add a furry friend to the family. Other events include a colorful (literally) party, a slabfest, a foamy fest, soaring fun at the flight museum, water sliding at Bobcat Teddy's, and a pool party at Clé.

Relax, kick back, and stay cool; here are your best bets for Labor Day.

Saturday

Gemma’s Boutique in Pasadena will have a Labor Day market. This spot is filled with art, crafts, home decor, clothing, glassware, purses, totes, candy, etc. So, you’ll be able to find something good. 10 am.

The Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation will present the Harris County Labor Day Celebration, over at the Pasadena Fairgrounds. There will be a silent auction, a raffle and a petting zoo, as well as entertainment, games and activities for the whole family. 10 am.

The Avenue Apartments will have something called a Labor Day color party. It’ll be a fun and unique theme that celebrates happiness, colors, and the spirits of all happiness. This will be a kid-friendly event. 5 pm.



Sunday

Taylor’s of Houston is looking for all slabriders to show up to its Labor Day Weekend Slabfest. Lowriders, slingshots, bikers and jeeps are also welcome to the party, which will have food, vendors and live performances. 4 pm.

The Dive will have what they call a “Blunted Session” the day before Labor Day. Special guest McPullish will come in and play reggae, dub and dancehall music for the deep listeners and dance floor groovers. 5 pm.

Amazonia Discotheque will get real foamy with a Labor Day foam party. Enjoy the best Latino music as you get all lathered up in non-toxic foam — the way God intended! 9 pm.

Monday

Lone Star Flight Museum will say goodbye to a plane-amazing (ya get it?) summer with a day of Labor Day goodies. A $10 admission will get you a free hot dog, chips and a drink, as you check out all the cool things they got. 10 am.

Cheeky Monkeys in Sugar Land will have a Labor Day Safari for the kiddies. For $19.99 per kiddo, they’ll be doing such fun stuff as face painting, balloon bending, crafts and an animal freeze dance party. 11 am.

Bobcat Teddy’s Ice House will have its annual Labor Day party. Hot dogs and burgers will be on the grill, Chris Goodwin will be providing the music, and it’ll be your last chance to water-slide the day away. Noon.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice of Pearland will be slinging out the ices for a Labor Day fest. They will have games of the patio, music & dancing, some swag giveaways, limited-time flavors like Melon Fresca Italian Ice and so much more. Noon.

Texas Leaguer Brewing Company will have a good ol’ Labor Day BBQ at its beerpark. Boot Shooters BBQ will be sending its food truck over there to serve up scrumptious barbecue for people to consume while guzzling down some Texas Leaguer ales. Noon.

Clé Houston will once again throw a “Supa Soca” Labor Day pool/day party. It will be the ultimate Afro-Caribbean throwdown, complete with soca music, hip-hop and R&B jams spinning all day long. 2 pm.

Therapy Lounge will have an all-white, Labor Day party. There will be live music from Angelica, zydeco band Raa-Raa and other special guests. The cover is $10, and it’s BYOB. Don’t worry — there will be hookahs! 2 pm.