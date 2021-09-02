Here are the top 12 things to do in Houston this weekend

Labor Day is almost here, and we're rounded up a list of events specifically for the long weekend. But this is Houston, where things are constantly popping off, so expect even more fun offerings this weekend.

Look for a hot block party downtown, a dazzling magic show, a crowd-sourced DJ bash, choice symphony and theater treats, a haute fashion show, and more. Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, September 2

First Thursday at Mid Main

The businesses of Mid Main, together with Mid Main Lofts celebrate the return of the First Thursday block party series with a new venue. This event benefits American Festival for the Arts (AFA), while highlighting the amazing, locally owned businesses on the block. Come for a last look at the popular Full Metal Jaschke art show, closing up shop on Thursday, featuring a collection of photographs taken by frequent CultureMap contributor Emily Jaschke of the Houston Art Car Parade. 6 pm.

Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino presents "Alfredo Volpi and Eleonore Koch" opening reception and Carlos Cruz-Diez: "Chromointerferent Environment" opening reception

Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino presents the first international exhibition bringing together the work of Alfredo Volpi (1896-1988, Italy/Brazil) and Eleonore Koch (1926-2018, Germany/Brazil), in partnership with Cecilia Brunson Projects, London. A text written by curator Cecilia Brunson will accompany the exhibition. The gallery will also show Cruz-Diez's works, which "create a situation in space involving the dematerialization, transfiguration and ambiguity of color through movement." Both will be on display through Saturday. October 16. 6 pm.

Friday, September 3

Antiquarium Studio Closing Party

The Antiquarium Gallery is unfortunately closing its annex, the Antiquarium Studio, by holding a closing event. This event will feature Tracy Anne Hart's framed prints of Stevie Ray Vaughan from her 2020 book, Seeing Stevie Ray. Hart will be on hand signing copies of her book, and all prints are 25 percent off. For those of you who think Vaughan is a guitar god and not another Jimi Hendrix ripoff, this event is here for you. (We wonder if that Stevie Ray Vaughan art car will be around.) 10 am.

Magic, Music, & Mayhem at Four Seasons Hotel Houston

Witness a 90-minute performance from native Houstonian Ben Jackson, winner of the World Magic Seminar in Las Vegas. Expect unexplainable sleight-of-hand magic, feats of the mind, and dazzling piano playing. Seating is limited; attendees must be 12 and up. Shows start at 7 and 9 pm on Friday and 7 pm on September 4. Tickets start at $55.

Houston Symphony presents Once Upon a Time: Alan Menken’s Broadway

From “Under the Sea” to “Friend Like Me,” legendary Tony/Grammy/Academy Award-winning composer Alan Menken gave voice to many favorite Disney moments and created some of the most enduring songs of all time. This concert spotlights the unforgettable, nostalgic hits from screen-to-stage musicals like Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Little Shop of Horrors, Aladdin and more, performed by talented actors from Broadway, including Matt Doyle (star of Spring Awakening and The Book of Mormon). The Saturday performance will be available to livestream. 8 pm (2:30 pm Sunday).

Texas Repertory Theatre presents Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical

This musical (playing this weekend at MATCH) offers a fresh, remarkably personal and poignant picture of the woman whose unparalleled talent and unbridled personality made her an American musical legend. Clooney’s journey starts with her simple Kentucky childhood and follows her rise to Hollywood stardom. With her signature songs woven in and out, audiences will learn both the story of her successes on film, radio and TV, as well as the struggles in her personal life – with a career fading during the advent of rock-and-roll and her struggles with romantic relationships and depression. 8 pm.

Saturday, September 4

KDA Markets presents Market at the Stables

Apparently, slime is still a big thing for kids. That would explain what's going on at this monthly market, popping off this weekend. The event will showcase a Slime Station for the kids, and a local kidpreneur will help little one(s) uncover the art of making their own slime. (It makes us oldheads wonder how these kids would've lived during the era of Nickelodeon's slimy sketchfest You Can't Do That on Television.) There will also be food, music and good vibes, all while visiting and supporting local small businesses. 10 am.

Mad Nice presents What A Vibe & WAV

Over at Henke & Pillot, local party organizers Mad Nice will highlight music from favorite upcoming artists. Guests can submit two musical artists when they purchase tickets, to hear during the party. Then, at the party, guests can participate in polls where they can vote on what artist they would like to hear next in the DJ's mix. Come vibe to the music you wish you heard at parties from your favorite upcoming artists to your favorite more popular artists. The event will be a unique funday, filled with drink specials, dancing, amazing music, and good energy. 4 pm.

Millennial Merch Fashion Show

This fashion show is an annual, esteemed fashion event that highlights independent fashion designers and connects millennial entrepreneurial spirits through a night of fashion and networking. It will feature such designers as Eon Leo, Royal Tribe Clothing, Petra Stellam, Feign Boutique, Tina Summers Label, and others. Beverages (non-alcoholic and alcoholic) and appetizers will be available for purchase. Cocktail attire is preferred, however anything creative and fashionable is acceptable. 7 pm.

Sunday, September 5

Brunch Behavior at Pour Behavior

If you and your girlfriends are looking for a nice place to convene and turn up for Sunday brunch, may we direct you to Houston's hottest Sunday party. It's an out-of-the-ordinary brunch experience right in the heart of Midtown. Filled with the famous "Best Damn Pancakes" to feed your appetite, thirst-quenching Mimosa & Mojito Towers for you and your friends and soundtracks curated by DJs starting at 12 pm, Brunch Behavior is sure to provide an experience unlike any other. 11 am.

Time No Longer at Buffalo Bayou Cistern

The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern’s newest immersive installation is on view to the public through December 12, 2021. A newly commissioned by multimedia artist Anri Sala, Time No Longer offers an other-worldly experience of film and sound (a turntable floating in a space station is projected onto a massive screen) within this vast, subterranean reservoir on the edge of downtown. Tickets start at $12. 11:30 a.m.

Bay Area Whiskey & Wine Fest

Put away those passports and come experience this sip-heavy festival at the Morgan Falls Event Center in Alvin. Whiskey connoisseurs are welcome to purchase a VIP ticket, which includes early admission into the event at 3 pm. In addition, VIP patrons will get the chance to sample all of the products while having one-on-one time with the spirit experts & chefs. Let’s help the economy bounce back rapidly and support your local and small businesses at this event. 4 pm.