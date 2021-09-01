Here are the 12 best ways to celebrate Labor Day weekend in Houston

With summer coming to an end and fall ahead, Labor Day weekend presents a chance to kick back and soak up some fun before fall kicks off in full form.

Our roundup features kid-friendly fun, barbecues (of course), outdoor markets, museum fun and more. Be safe and enjoy the long break.

Friday, September 3

Breakfast with an Astronaut at Space Center Houston

Soak up the rest of the summer with unique astronaut experiences, including this ultimate experience with access to a NASA astronaut. Get a glimpse into the space program from an astronaut’s perspective while enjoying a delicious breakfast catered by Wolfgang Puck. 8:30 am.

Victoria: the T-Rex at the Houston Museum of Natural Science

Open until Labor Day, this exhibition explores every facet of Victoria’s life and death, including the unusual battle scars that may have led to her death, and her role as a mother. With her skeleton as a focal feature, this uses the latest scientific findings to create an educational experience unlike any other. 9 am.

Margaritaville Lake Resort

The Lake Conroe resort will have plenty of events popping off this weekend. Look for a sip/paint party Canvas and Cocktails on Friday, the cigar-rolling Havana Nights on Saturday and the Bernhardt Winery Sunday Evening Concert Series on Sunday. And there are Texas Brewery & Winery Tours all weekend. 6 pm.

Saturday, September 4

KLUTZ Amazingly Immature Exhibit at Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center

Based on KLUTZ’s Encyclopedia of Immaturity, this exhibit (presented by Children’s Museum Houston) will offer you the opportunity to embrace your inner zany genius while exploring what these behaviors can teach you about science, engineering, math and literacy. 10 am.

Seismique

This mind-bending, interactive experience is filled with immersive exhibits and stunning displays designed to both entertain and inspire our guests. Visitors will explore over 40,000 square feet of the most creative, inventive and enjoyable art ever collected in one location. 10 am.

First Saturday Arts Market

Located in the Historic Houston Heights, this open-air art market brings together Houstonians with local artists for a unique and inspiring shopping experience. All ages are welcome to this free event with nearby parking, and there is always a popular food truck on site. 11 am.

Sunday, September 5

POMPEII: The Exhibition at the Houston Museum of Natural Science

Labor Day will be the final day for this exhibit, featuring 150 artifacts preserved in the ruins — discovered by archaeologists — that shed light on a remarkably relatable city. The pieces reveal that Pompeii boasted a thriving city centre, food stalls, fine art and even graffiti. 9 am.

Karbach Labor Day Market

Shop Local Market will be hosting a Labor Day market in the awesome Karbach Biergarten. A few of your favorite local artists and makers will set up shop in a nice, airy and spacious setting. There will also be plenty of food and drinks on hand. Vendors will be announced. 11 am.

Space Cowboy Pool Party at the Heights House Hotel

Space Cowboy Bar & Lounge and the Heights House Hotel will be hosting a pool party featuring a poolside DJ, drink specials and adult snow cones. Chef Lyle Bento will be preparing barbecue plates with turkey, brisket, sausage and sides for $25, and the hotel will offer discounted $80 pool-view rooms. 5 pm.

Monday, September 6

Supa Soca - Labor Day Pool & Day Party

Head over to Cle Houston for what is being called “the ultimate Afro-Caribbean pool party.” Spend Labor Day lounging by the pool and listening to the nostalgic sounds of Caribbean soca music, as well as hip-hop, Afrobeat and R&B. 2 pm.

Labor Day Celebration at Fielding’s Local Kitchen + Bar

This Woodlands hangout will have delicious Labor Day snacks, including Cuban sliders, beef dogs-in-a-blanket and grilled bacon bites. You can also enjoy a themed cocktail menu. And, starting at 5 pm, Justin LeBlanc will be performing. 3 pm.

Labor Day Backyard BBQ

Join Market Square Park for lawn games, live music from party band Danny Ray and the Acoustic Production, a watermelon-eating contest, cold brews and delicious BBQ—from traditional to Korean and vegan, there will be something for everyone. 4 pm.