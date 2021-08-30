New Houston outdoor film festival celebrates millennial favorite flicks

OMG has pretty much become a default response to everything in these trying times. But the familiar “Oh My God(sh)” catchphrase takes on a whole new meaning with a new local film fest.

The new OMG Festival — this one stands for Outdoor Movies at the Gordy — offers an homage to millennial culture and the movie adaptations that the generation made classics. The inaugural fest runs Friday, September 10 through Sunday, September 12 and will take place on The Brown Foundation Lawn of the palatial Stages Theatre’s Gordy Theater (800 Rosine St.).

Look for Shakespeare-inspired cult classic films from the ’90s, plus lawn games including cornhole, a giant Connect Four, and Jenga.

In tribute to The Bard, the OMG Festival will, appropriately, feature a bad sonnet competition (we’re so here for that), plus food trucks, a photo booth, social media lounge, and shopping courtesy of some local vendors.

Here is the schedule for the films, per a press release:

Friday, September 10 at 8 pm: 10 Things I Hate About You

Saturday, September 11 at 8 pm: Deliver Us from Eva

Sunday, September 12 at 7 pm: The Lion King

Wristbands for Stages first OMG Fest run $10 per day and can be purchased via the Stages box office at 713-527-0123 or online. Festival activities begin daily at 6 pm.