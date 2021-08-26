Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo named best in the U.S. at prestigious awards show

Houstonians hardly need a reminder that our beloved rodeo is the best in the land. Now, a new honor further cements that bragging right. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was just recognized as ACM Fair/Rodeo of the Year.

That honor came at the 14th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors held at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on August 25.

The annual event recognized the honorees and off-camera category winners from the 55th and 56th Academy of Country Music Awards, including the Special Awards, Studio Recording Awards, Industry Awards, and Songwriter of the Year Award.

To qualify for the Industry Award, the fair/rodeo must have a minimum of one country music artist as a headliner, have occurred during the eligibility period, and be in good standing with all professional vendors and help promote country ticket sales — according to a press release.

Another Lone Star State nominee, the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, was also in the mix, as was the Minnesota State Fair, Cheyenne Frontier Days, and the California Mid-State Fair.

Locals can catch the winning moment during the television special of the 14th Annual ACM Honors, airing on the Circle TV Network on November 23 (check local listings for schedule).

“The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is deeply honored to receive this prestigious award from the Academy of Country Music,” said Chris Boleman, president and CEO of the rodeo, in a statement. “After a couple of challenging years in our industry, this ACM nod is a testament to the resilience of our volunteers, staff, partners and artists, whose dedication and commitment to the Rodeo has never wavered.”



Fans can look forward to the rodeo’s big in-person return in 2022 when it runs February 28–March 20. The 2022 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest is scheduled for February 24–26. As CultureMap previously reported, Texas-born Cody Johnson will open the event on February 28; while country legend George Strait will close the event’s run on March 20.