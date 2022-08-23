Looking to squeeze in one last hurrah before summer ends? Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe is set to host headliner Rick Trevino on Labor Day weekend, and you're invited to join.

Soak up the last bit of summer on Friday, September 2, with a night of classical and contemporary country music. Native Texan Rick Trevino will perform his hits, including “Running Out of Reason to Run,” “Bobby Ann Mason, “She Can Say I Didn’t Cry,” “Learning as You Go,” and “Un Momento Allá.”

Plus there will be a lineup of rising country music stars such as Heather Rayleen, Payton Howie, and Jeff Canada, joining Trevino on the lawn at the resort.

Gates open at 6 pm and the first performance begins at 6:15, with Trevino taking the stage at 8:30.

Tickets are $25 for general admission. VIP tickets, which include access to the front of the stage, complimentary food, and a meet-and-greet with the performers, are $99. Tickets for kids 17 and under are only $10.

The concert is open to the public, resort guests, and resort members. Resort guests must purchase a ticket to attend. No outside food or drink is allowed but beach towels and blankets are permitted. For more event details, head to the Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe website.

If you make a weekend out of it and stay the night in a lakeside suite, you'll get 10 percent off the resort’s best available rate on the day of the concert.

The all-suite resort features 335 guest suites — including 32 cottages — on 186 waterfront acres on Lake Conroe. It is the first Margaritaville Resort in Texas.

And in true vacay fashion, there are plenty of bars and restaurants: the LandShark Bar & Grill with boat slips on Lake Conroe, the 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar, the Lone Palm Pool Bar, the License to Chill Bar & Cafe, Joe Merchant’s Coffee & Provisions, and Boathouse Bar & Lounge.

The resort offers tons of recreational activities including an 18-hole golf course, a three-acre waterpark with a lazy river and outdoor pools, pickleball and tennis courts, swimming, boating, and fishing.

There's also the popular full-service St. Somewhere Spa, a spacious Fins Up Fitness Center, and the Live Life Like a Song retail shop.

With 72,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor, IACC-approved meeting space, the resort can host special events and meetings of every size.

Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe is located at 600 Margaritaville Pkwy. in Montgomery, just an hour from Houston and about three hours from Austin, Dallas, and San Antonio.