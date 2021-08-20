Acclaimed Houston-area band headlines blooming outdoor concert series

Strummy, anthemic, and much-needed in these oft-divisive times, the rousing and surprisingly comforting Americana single “Everyone Loves Everyone” from Houston band Folk Family Revival seems the perfect tune to while away to on a fall day in the park.

Perfect timing, then, for the band to take the stage at the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center (4501 Woodway Dr.) for its inaugural live music event, appropriately dubbed Concert in the Courtyard. The family band started by brothers Mason and Barrett Lankford will perform Friday, September 10 from 6 pm to 9 pm.

Folk Family Revival has opened for legends such as Willie Nelson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Merle Haggard, and The Suffers, and is beloved locally and nationally for strummy, catchy tunes that hark to their Magnolia, Texas roots.

The evening will also feature local singer-songwriter and guitarist Sara Van Buskirk, the food truck Lunchbox Hippies, raffle prizes, and lush surroundings.

Tickets for the concerts are $55 for members and $65 for non-members. Guests can also upgrade to a VIP table for six people for an additional $120 — or lay a blanket out on the lawn. Children’s admission is free, but pre-registration is required for ages three and older.

Other shows scheduled include Tomar and the FCs on Friday, November 12 and another performance planned for March 25, 2022, with the act to be announced.

Tickets and information are available online.