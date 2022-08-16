Houston's Rooftop Cinema Club reveals long-awaited fall lineup full of fan faves, Halloween thrills, singalong series, and more

Houston has withstood another scorching summer, and as we look ahead to cooler temps, plans trend to outdoors and al fresco fun. With that in mind, Houston’s first and hottest rooftop movie club is back with a highly anticipated lineup just in time for fall cinema season.

Rooftop Cinema Club, the red-hot venue boasting sweeping skyline views at BLVD Place in Uptown (1700 Post Oak Blvd.), revealed its new season on Tuesday, August 16, oen full of its trademark clever, signature series, events, and fan fests. The new schedule runs from September 6 through October 31; the full lineup can be found online, with tickets available at noon Tuesday.

Tickets range from $17.50 to $25.25 depending on the day of the week and choice of the venue’s new double Adirondack Love Seat, a single Adirondack, or Lounge Seat with or without popcorn. Fans can expect concessions and snacks, plus an extensive menu of beer, wine, and canned cocktails available for purchase. Notably, guests can bring outside food to enjoy on the Rooftop (a huge help to those with dietary restrictions or with kids); no outside drinks are permitted.

As for the films: Naturally, no cinema showcase would be complete without an homage to beloved pop icon Olivia Newton-John, who recently passed away after a 30-year battle with breast cancer. Rooftop will host a special sing-along screening (an audience favorite) of Grease at 7:30 pm Tuesday, August 23. In honor of the superstar, all ticket proceeds will benefit the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre.

September will see a return of all-ages screenings, plus special Hispanic Heritage Month programming. Fans can also look forward to, per the club:

Love It or Hate It series

A must for hyper-critical movie fans (and there are many), Saturdays in September will shine a spotlight on some of cinema's most divisive movies. That means comedies that fell flat with critics, an ambitious, visionary feast that’s “not for everyone,” (uh-oh) and scoffed-at romps like White Chicks, La La Land, and more.

People’s Choice: Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman

In this “Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman” edition of the People’s Choice series, fans vote online for the female coming-of-age movie they want to see. Voting closes August 31, the winning film will be announced September 1.

Virgo/Libra/Scorpio Season

Rooftop has crafted yet another new tradition, this one centered around the Zodiac. From August 23 through September 22, the venue celebrates Virgos by screening movies made by or starring popular Virgos such as our queen Beyoncé, Keanu Reeves, and Jada Pinkett Smith.

From September 23 through October 22, Libras get their due, such as Zac Efron, Anthony Gonzalez, Susan Sarandon, and more.

Fiery Scorpios get some love from October 23 through November 22, with a showcase of scorpions starring Winona Ryder, Jamie Lee Curtis, and others.

October fun

In the club’s favorite month, fans can expect an eclectic mix of spooky favorites, film anniversaries, and fun events, such as:

People’s Choice: Best Horror Sequel

Vote which horror movie sequel to screen at the Rooftop online. Voting closes October 6, the winning film will be announced October 7.

Witches Weekender

Which witch? Find out on the penultimate weekend in October. Rooftop concocts a spell of movies that feature the most fun, scary, and awesome witches.

Hocus Pocus Madness

This event celebrates the beloved tradition of watching Hocus Pocus on during the Halloween season. This year, the club dedicates a whole day to screenings of the modern classic.

Halloween

Look for a double dose of Halloween classics (literally, in the titles) with screenings of the family fave Halloweentown and the chilling, OG slasher Halloween (1978) on October 31.

I Know What You Did Last Summer 25th anniversary

What’s your favorite scary movie? For many, it’s this ’90s slasher horror-comedy. Enjoy the superstar cast all over again October 12 at 9:45 pm.

The Ring 20th anniversary

The psychological horror movie that made many all scared toss those VHS tapes (for those who remember them, that is) turns 20 this year. Perfect time to spool together a celebratory (and terrifyingly creepy) screening. (A little advice: Watch out for long-haired ladies who climb ceilings and refuse to flip their hair off their faces.)