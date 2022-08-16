Houston's superstar Lizzo plays runaway bride in dreamy new video starring famous hunk

These days, all Houston-born Lizzo needs to do is toot her $55,000 flute and she’ll make national headlines. The Bayou City native, who electrified a jam-packed crowd outside the Today Show studios last month (and made a lovely visit with young fans), has just released a new video starring a famed hunk — and dreamy (sort of literally) love interest.

Lizzo, the pride of Alief and the University of Houston, has released the brand-new video for “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready),” which calls bac to the vid of her seven-time Platinum 2017 single “Truth Hurts.” Here, Lizzo is retreating from a wedding — in wedding gown and all — dropping the line, “I’m good with my friends / I don’t want a man.”

Our runaway bride hops in her ride, which (shock) breaks down on the highway. To her rescue comes ridiculously chiseled and ageless Tyson Beckford (he’s seriously 51) on a motorcycle.

Er, maybe Lizzo does want this man? Sadly, Beckford disappears when she goes to kiss him (relatable), sending our heroine back to her friends. But who knows, maybe the pair will meet again on some future highway/video/dream.

As fans are aware, Lizzo has been red hot this year; she has been nominated for four MTV Video Music Awards and is a just-announced performer on the August 28 awards show — with this new single as her tune. Aside from the Today appearance, she’s been on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, starred and performed on Saturday Night Live, the 2022 BET Awards, and more.

In support of her new album Special, our songstress/superstar/flutist is enjoying the buzz of her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 worldwide smash “About Damn Time,” which actually marks her second No. 1 and fourth top-10 hit.

She even dealt with controversy, but with aplomb. When fans cried foul about a disparaging lyric — deemed an ableist slur — on her Special single “Grrrls,” the native Houstonian quickly addressed the slight, nixing the word and thanking all for the learning moment.

Fans here can celebrate her when she comes home on October 26 as part of a nationwide “Special” tour.

This isn’t the only national headline for a Houston-born female superstar. As Houston Chronicle music critic Joey Guerra notes, Houston native Megan Thee Stallion, who recently co-hosted the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, introduced the upbeat host to Hot Cheetos inside pickles — a consummately Houston dish.