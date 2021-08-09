Houston's ESPN 97.5 FM announces new lineup and roster of talent

Heads up, sports fans. Houston’s ESPN radio flagship has a new starting lineup.

Gow Media (which owns ESPN 97.5 FM, 92.5 FM and The SportsMap Radio Network, as well as CultureMap, SportsMap, InnovationMap, AutomotiveMap) announced a new roster of talent for stations ESPN 97.5 and 92.5 FM. The new team suits up Monday, August 16.

No worries for regular listeners: Veteran hosts John Granato, Lance Zierlein, Charlie Pallilo, and Joel Blank aren’t going anywhere.

“Our lineup had a great run, with very few changes, for many years,” Gow Media CEO David Gow says. “But with [Blitz co-host] AJ Hoffman’s move to Las Vegas, we thought it was time to look anew across the board — and are very excited about our new lineup. We have a great mix of long-standing successes in the market and some newer, fresh voices. We believe the new ESPN 97.5 and 92.5 FM, will be the top authority on Houston sports.”

Meanwhile, longtime and favorite ESPN 97.5 host Fred Faour will start a weekly role as the station’s sports betting analyst on various shows. “Fred has a deep connection with our listeners, and will continue to be an important part of our on-air team,” Gow adds. “He will also lead the development of a new online offering that we’ll be launching soon.”

New additions include Jake Asman, Jeremy Branham, Cody Stoots, and Brad Kellner. Here is the new weekday lineup:

7 am-10 am: The Bench with John Granato and Lance Zierlein

10 am-12 pm: The Charlie Pallilo Show

12 pm-3 pm: The Killer B’s with Joel Blank and Jeremy Branham

3 pm-7 pm: The Wheelhouse with Jake Asman, Cody Stoots, and Brad Kellner

Weekday evenings on ESPN 97.5 & 92.5 FM will continue with Patrick Creighton’s Late Hits and weekly show Soccer Matters with Glenn Davis.

“Houston has become my home for the last three years and I'm so excited for this opportunity to talk about the teams and storylines that fans in this city care about,” Asman noted in a statement. “From the Texans to the Astros, to the Rockets, to anything big nationally we are going to have you covered. I can’t wait for the city to hear all the fun that we’re going to bring every afternoon.”