It's tough to please everyone, but not when you go to EightyTwo. The East Downtown Houston arcade is filled with classic games, a killer cocktail list, nightly DJs, and more — meaning everyone in your 21-and-up crew is guaranteed a good time.

The history

Born in the downtown Los Angeles' Arts District in 2014, EightyTwo has been a hub for classic gaming and nightlife for more than seven years.

Co-owners and proprietors Scott Davids and Noah Sutcliffe began scouting Houston in 2017, believing it to be one of the freshest and most exciting cities in the country (we tend to agree). The bigger and even better EightyTwo Houston opened this year at 1201 Saint Emanuel St., suite 110, between Indianola and The Secret Group.

What you'll find

More than 50 pinball and arcade machines, a full bar with craft cocktails, a tree-lined patio, nightly DJs, and a hub for competitions and streaming. And get this: entry is free.

The games

EightyTwo features a curated collection of classic games which are meticulously maintained by in-house technicians to ensure that each game looks and plays like it did when it came off the factory floor.

They're all classically priced at 25 cents per arcade and 50 cents per pinball game. For the more competitive gamer, there are regular arcade, pinball, and console tournaments, and EightyTwo is also the home of Space City Pinball league on Wednesdays.

All that and more

Complementing the arcade is a dance floor and listening bar anchored by a custom-built Funktion One sound system. Local and international DJs play a diverse selection of funk, soul, disco, house, classic hip hop, rock, '80s, and boogie — often exclusively on vinyl records — each evening, as well as during the day on weekends.

The drinks

The 8,000-square-foot space includes ample lounge seating where you can enjoy beer, wine, liquor, and craft cocktails while you play games and listen to the music.

Sample a variety of signature drinks such as the Kill Screen (tequila, lime, fresh muddled strawberries, blackberries, jalapeño, and cucumber) and the Gallagher (vodka, fresh watermelon, lime, and mint).

All cocktails are made with locally sourced ingredients and fresh juice that's squeezed in-house daily. There are also 10 draft beers, a variety of bottled and canned beers and seltzers, a premium well, and a large selection of non-alcoholic bottled sodas.

Where to find it

EightyTwo is located at 1201 Saint Emanuel St., suite 110 (between Indianola and Secret Group). It's open weekdays from 5 pm-2 am and weekends from 2 pm-2 am, and is closed on Mondays.