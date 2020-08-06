6 best movies, podcasts, and TV shows to stream in Houston this weekend

This weekend offers an interesting mix of entertainment options. Seth Rogen returns in a zany time-travel comedy. Michelle Obama offers up a revealing podcast and speaking of podcasts, Dennis Quaid talks furry friends in his new pod.

Trekkies can delight in a new animated comedy, and Showtime presents a gripping drama of couples who love together and hunt together. It all makes for a vivid streaming weekend. Enjoy.

Movies

An American Pickle (HBO Max)

Seth Rogen takes on dual roles in this movie, another film which was supposed to hit theaters but — thanks to the 'Rona — has premiered on a streaming service. Rogen stars as a 1920s immigrant factory worker who accidentally falls into a vat of pickles and stays there for 100 years. He awakens in present-day Brooklyn, where he starts a pickle business and becomes a major influence in the life of his great-grandson, who is also played by Rogen.

She Dies Tomorrow (NEON)

The latest movie from filmmaker, actress and Shane Carruth survivor Amy Seimetz is part psychological horror, part black comedy. A woman (Kate Lyn Sheil) wakes up one day and realizes she is going to die tomorrow, which inspires others to believe the same thing. Michelle Rodriguez, Jane Adams, Josh Lucas, and TV on the Radio frontman Tunde Adebimpe are a few of other people who believe their last day on Earth is just around the corner. (Available to rent or buy on Friday)

Podcasts

The Michelle Obama Podcast (Spotify)

If there is one person we need to hear from during this time of sheer madness, it's former First Lady Michelle Obama. Mrs. Obama finally has a podcast where she uses that calm, soothing voice of hers to talk about everything from relationships (her first episode had her rapping a taste with her hubby Barack — whom we miss too) to how she's been feeling during this confusing time (she recently revealed she has "low-grade depression," which we're sure a lot of people also have).

The Pet Show with Dennis Quaid and Jimmy Jellinek (Audio Up)

Of all the weird things that have happened this year, did you ever think you'd see (or hear, really) a podcast where Dennis Quaid talks about pets? Well, that's what we get with this recently launched podcast. Two times every week, Quaid, co-host Jimmy Jellinek, and Quaid's miniature bulldog Peaches take a deep dive into contemporary pet culture, going into the latest in pet care, pet style, pet media, and pet influencers — as well as interviewing celebs about their pet love.

Television

Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access)

CBS All Access has another Star Trek spinoff ready for all the hardcore Trekkies out there. But this show is a little different. For starters, it's an animated comedy (developed by Mike McMahan, one of the creators of Hulu's recently dropped Solar Opposites), and it's about the lower-ranking crew members of one of Starfleet's least-important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos. Former SNL cast member Noel Wells and Jerry O'Connell are a couple of voices who appear on this sci-fi silliness.

We Hunt Together (Showtime)

Well, this British import looks interesting. This six-part, BBC-produced crime thriller follows a young couple (Hermione Corfield and Dipo Ola) who begin a very dangerous courtship when they start killing people all willy-nilly. Meanwhile, a pair of detectives (Babou Ceesay and Eve Myles) are on the case, trying to figure who is doing all this killing. Let's just say if you're a huge fan of Killing Eve, here's another show that's right up your alley. (Premiering on Sunday at 9 pm)