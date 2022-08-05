These are the 11 hottest concerts to catch in Houston this month

It's getting hot in here.

The Texas summer not only brought the heat on the thermometer, it brought out the touring acts to Houston in droves. Throw in some very real inflation, the death of the album sale, seemingly endless service fees, and you get a fairly hefty price tag for concerts. Earlier this year, Live Nation reported that tickets were up 45 percent since 2019.

It isn't rocket science. Musicians, venues, and promoters are all trying to make up for their extreme losses during the pandemic. The question is: how long will fans pay those prices before they stop going to as many shows? The answer to that won't be seen for a while, but like fall cools the Lone Star heat, let's hope for some relief soon.

Speaking of heat, here are the 10 hottest shows of the month:

CultureMap Recommends: Franz Ferdinand with Vundabar

Friday, August 5

White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N Main St.

Give it up for Franz Ferdinand. One of Scotland's finest bands is celebrating nearly two decades of thrilling, sexy, and clever dance-inflected indie-rock behind their greatest hits album, aptly titled, Hits to the Head. Bursting onto the scene with their now-classic self-titled 2004 album and killer lead single, "Take Me Out," the band rode the wave to become one of the biggest acts in the U.K. and Europe.

While their spotlight doesn't shine as brightly as it once did, Franz Ferdinand has a deep catalogue of excellent singles to draw from that will get fans moving at what has always been a fantastic live show.

Tickets start at $40 plus fees. Doors open at 8 pm.

CultureMap Show of the Month: Garth Brooks

Saturday, August 6

NRG Stadium, 8825 Kirby Dr.

The highest-selling solo artist of all time with 157 millions albums sold in the U.S., Oklahoma-based Garth Brooks transcended country music long ago. There really is no need for him to tour anymore. He's solidified himself as an American icon and raked in millions.

But, the urge to perform always seems to drive the world's biggest artists and Brooks is no different, currently on a jaunt of the largest stadiums in the country. The last time he was at NRG Stadium, he broke a then attendance record with 75,577 paying fans, putting on a show that showcased his skills as a talented live performer.

Brooks' ability to reach the highest nosebleed seats and make the largest show feel like an intimate honky tonk is what makes him special. It's also why this will be one of the biggest shows of the year.

Tickets start at $89.10 plus fees. Show starts at 7 p.m.

Wiz Khalifa & Logic with 24kGoldn and Fedd the God

Saturday, August 6

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands

Two of the most popular mainstream hip-hop artists team up together for a national tour in what might be the biggest rap show of the summer. Both Wiz Khalifa and Logic achieved chart success with Khalifa reaching No. 1 with the 2010 song "Black and Yellow," and Logic reaching No. 3 with the suicide prevention anthem, 1-800-273-8255, in 2017.

They also both were signs of where radio-friendly hip-hop was headed, leaning on synth-driven beats and pop song structures to push units. Not surprisingly, both have collaborated with some the most successful artists in the world and now they'll share a stage together.

Tickets start at $27 plus fees. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Echo and the Bunnymen

Thursday, August 11

House of Blues, 1406 Caroline St.

The Liverpool, U.K. post-punk heroes Echo and the Bunnymen are still going strong after 40 years, consistently touring and releasing decent to good albums long after their chart-topping heyday. A big reason for that is the timeless sound produced by vocalist Ian McCulloch and guitarist Will Sargeant that influenced countless bands that came after them.

While McCulloch's soaring voice isn't what it once was, forgoing most of the high notes, Sargeant and band still unleash some of the most epic songs from the New Wave era including, "The Killing Moon," "The Cutter," "Bring on the Dancing Horses," and "Lips Like Sugar," which are all worth the price of admission.

Tickets start at $45 plus fees. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Friday, August 19

Minute Maid Park, 501 Crawford St.



Gen Xers and Boomers unite! The best in hard rock and glam metal converge on the ballpark with a who’s-who of bands that dominated rock radio in the ’80s and ’90s. Def Leppard is a multi-million album selling juggernaut, most often associated with the megahit, Hysteria and chart-topping songs like “Pour Some Sugar on Me” and “Photograph.”

Mötley Crüe earned the reputation as one of the craziest glam rock bands, which came across on hit singles, “Dr. Feelgood” and “Girls Girls Girls.” Poison saw major success around the same time as the Crüe with “Every Rose Has its Thorn” and “Talk Dirty to Me.”

And Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Joan Jett opened the door for the boys, making it to No. 1 with “I Love Rock and Roll” before any of the other bands did.

This show was postponed a few times due to the pandemic, so those who held onto the tickets will be more than enthusiastic for this one.

Tickets start at $49.99 plus fees. Doors open at 6 pm.

Slighty Stoopid with Pepper, Common Kings and Fortunate Youth

Friday, August 19

White Oak Music Hall Lawn, 2915 N Main St.

Another summer, another Slightly Stoopid sighting. The multi-genre band keeps on coming back to Houston and Houston keeps on going to Slightly Stoopid shows. seemingly a perfect mix of summertime ska, reggae and hip-hop vibes made to sit back on the White Oak lawn, soak up the sun, throw down a few easy-drinking beers, and maybe partake in a few puffs to pass the time away. The So. Cal. Band is touring behind 2018’s Everyday Life, Everyday People.

Tickets start at $37 plus fees. Doors open at 6 pm.

Seventeen

Saturday, August 20

Toyota Center, 1510 Polk St.

The next in the latest crop of K-Pop superstar acts, Seventeen follows BTS in the world dominating boy band sweepstakes with the strategy of more is better. While BTS features 10 members, Seventeen has 13 members – not 17 – that sing, rap, and dance in both English and Korean.

Back home, they sell millions of albums and they are quickly building their foothold on the American market with their latest album, Sector 17. Trust, your pre-teen and teenaged siblings or kids probably love them.

Tickets start at $59.50 plus fees. Doors open at 6:30 pm.

Robert Earl Keen’s Texas Uprising with Various Guests

Saturday, August 20

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands

Texas troubadour Robert Earl Keen takes one last ride before heading off into the sunset after announcing his retirement earlier this year. He’s bringing a handful of friends with him to his Texas Uprising show, including Todd Snider, Hayes Carll, John R. Miller, Kevin Galloway, and Kelsey Waldon.

Fans of Texas country, folk, and Americana won’t want to miss out on what me the last chance to see one of the Lone Star State’s most prolific and hardest working musicians.

Tickets start at $49.50 plus fees. Gates open at 2:30 pm.

Jack Johnson with Ziggy Marley

Friday, August 26

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands

The epitome of surfer-hipster chic, the hunky Jack Johnson goes with summer tours like Curious George goes with the Man with the Yellow Hat. Johnson was already garnering a name for himself with his easy-going, acoustic guitar pop songs before he earned even wider acclaim for his work on the 2006 film about the titular monkey.

Since then, he’s been a platinum-selling adult alternative act, perfect for sunsets at the beach or as background music while hanging with friends on the patio. Johnson is on tour with his latest, acclaimed 2022 album, Meet the Moonlight.

Tickets start at $41.50 plus fees. Gates open at 6 pm.

The Kid Laroi

Saturday, August 27

713 Music Hall, 401 Franklin St., Suite 1600

We always worry about acts that refer to themselves in the third person. Yet, there’s no worries about the success of Australian rapper The Kid Laroi. The 18-year-old Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard is now firmly implanted on radio with his No. 1 hit collaboration, “Stay,” with another singer that knows what it’s like to be a teenage star, Justin Beiber. His 2020 mix-tape, F*ck Love, also hit the top of the charts, signifying a new force in pop music.

Tickets start at $35 plus fees. Show starts at 8 pm.

Goo Goo Dolls with Blue October

Tuesday, August 30

Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington Blvd., Sugar Land

Goo Goo Dolls shot to fame in the late-’90s, churning out prom song anthems such as “Iris,” “Name,” and “Slide.” But behind those somewhat schmaltzy tunes, there was a great pop-punk band trying to get out. As fans know, 1995’s A Boy Named Goo is a ’90s alternative rock classic with “Name” being the outlier to an otherwise hard-charging set.

It’s this mix of angsty romanticism along with the fun rock-out tunes, not to mention the good looks of front man Johnny Rzeznik, that still make Goo Goo Dolls a big draw on the touring circuit. They are on the road promoting their latest album, Chaos in Bloom.

Tickets start at $25 plus fees. Doors open at 6:30 pm.