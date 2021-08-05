Houston's Rooftop Cinema Club teases big return to in-person screenings

Houston’s most popular rooftop movie venue is making a big comeback. Rooftop Cinema Club, the buzzy, outdoor cinematic experience at BLVD Place in Uptown has teased a dramatic return to in-person screenings.

In an August 5 email to members and customers, the club announced that tickets will go on sale online at noon on Wednesday, August 11 for a “grand re-opening” in September.

The outdoor event is also rebranding with an (apropos) new name: Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown.

BLVD Place’s Rooftop Cinema Club ran from June 2020 to August 2020 with spaced seating and safety measures, but then closed for COVID precautions.

Sad news for fans of the cinema club’s buzzy drive-in movie experience, The Drive-In off Navigation. “We’re sad to say that due to complications with city permitting, we aren’t able to re-open this venue,” the email notes.

As regulars know, the cinema club has drawn swarms of fans since opening October 2018. Enthusiasts packed the screenings for kid and adult movie nights, themed nights (romance, spacey movies, and more), holiday specialty events, snacks, bigger bites, and adult beverages.

“This couldn’t be more needed right now, especially for guests who miss this venue,” Eric Herrera, a cinema club spokesperson, tells CultureMap. “It will be an ideal cinema experience with great films under the stars with great skyline views of the Uptown area.”