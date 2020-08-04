Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo solicits public comments for 2021

As large-scale events are put on hold due to the pandemic, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo wants to hear from you as they plan ahead for next year's rodeo.

The rodeo is conducting a survey that's designed to help officials address any concerns you might have about next year's event.

This year's rodeo was shut down in March due to the coronavirus, just days after opening.

According to an email sent to ticket buyers, the rodeo has partnered with a consulting firm to help with the survey, which the organization said will "help them understand what safety precautions and operational changes you would like to see implemented when events are held at public assembly facilities."

The survey covers everything from entry, parking, food and beverage services, and seating.

In one question, the survey asks you to rate your opinion on factors such as new COVID-19 cases, testing availability, social distancing, plastic shields and mask mandates from "extremely important" to "not important at all."

Another question asks: If you were required to wear a mask in order to attend an event, would you still attend?

In June, the rodeo announced next year's cook-off dates. Not only were new dates announced, but the board of directors also announced their new leadership.

Dr. Chris Boleman was named the new CEO and president of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo after Joel Cowley said he was departing last month.

The 2021 rodeo will start on March 2 and run through March 21.

It's unclear where the results of the survey will be posted or if they will be released to the public.