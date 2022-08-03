Houston Zoo's beer-themed bash brews up a wild return this fall

One of the most popular draws at Houston’s most beloved wildlife attractions is back for fall fun for beer and animal lovers. Brew at the Zoo, a showcase of local breweries on Houston Zoo grounds, returns Friday, September 16, running from 6 pm to 10pm, with last call at 9:30 pm.

The annual event draws some of the most favorite of Bayou City and Texas beers. Participating breweries include Saint Arnold Brewing Company, Karbach, Eureka Heights, No Label, 8th Wonder, SpindleTap Brewery, Galveston Island Brewing, and Tupps Brewery.

While visitors sip, they’re invited to play games like skee-ball, electronic darts, foosball, and pool in the game room. Other fun includes a spin on the carousel, fun photo ops and more zoo activities. Unique animal encounters (always an IG post favorite), live music, and a live ice carving experience round out the night.

Tickets, which always go fast, go on sale first to zoo members on Monday, August 8, and to the public on Wednesday, August 10. (Find them online.) A Texas Beer Pass is $45 and includes six four-ounce samples and commemorative cup and an evening filled with unforgettable experiences.

An Event-Only Pass is also available for $35; this does not include beer samples, but gives full access to live music, games, evening animal viewings, and more, per the zoo.

Funds from the brew event partially fund the zoo’s preservation programs, which include breeding and reintroduction programs for the Houston toad and Attwater’s prairie chicken, saving sea turtles stranded or injured on the Texas coast in Galveston with life-saving medical treatment.