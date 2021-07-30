Post Malone brings Posty Fest back to Texas bigger than ever

After a year off due to the 2020 pandemic, it's time for the return of Posty Fest, the now-annual festival organized by and starring tattooed Dallas-Fort Worth hero and incredibly successful rapper Post Malone.

According to a release, the event will take place at A&T Stadium in Arlington on October 30-31. Two days for the first time, instead of one. Twice as much Posty Fest as ever before.

The festival will be hosted exclusively outdoors this year, in the open air outside of AT&T Stadium. So important in these not yet post-COVID times.

Malone launched the festival in 2018, when it took place at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas. It sold out that first year, so he subsequently relocated to the larger capacity AT&T Stadium, in 2019.

This marks the return of the acclaimed festival one-of-a-kind festival of music, art, food, culture, and beer since its last iteration in 2019. Given the pent-up demand for all things Posty, Malone added a second day. Double the Posty Fest fun.

A special pre-sale launches on Thursday, July 29 at 10 am. General on-sale begins Friday, July 30 at 10 am. Tickets are here.

Acts that have appeared in the past include Travis Scott, Pharrell Williams, Tyler, The Creator, Meek Mill, Rae Sremmurd, Doja Cat, Jaden, and Dominic Fike.

Post Malone's latest release is called "Motley Crew." The release says it has been streamed more than 100 million times, and has gleaned writeups from music websites that are somehow still afloat including Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, and Stereogum.

Malone also released a star-studded video for the track that was shot at Auto Club Speedway, and features NASCAR stars Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace, plus cameos by Big Sean, French Montana, Kerwin Frost, LoveLeo, SAINt JHN, Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga, Pressa, Trinidad James, Tyla Yaweh, and Tommy Lee.