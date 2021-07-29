Texas' largest crystal lagoon casts off with new sailing courses and splashy fun

Few things highlight a Texas summer like a sail along the coast. Now thanks to the state’s largest Crystal Lagoon, Houston-area residents can cast off without having to trek to Galveston and beyond.

Sailors of every skill level are invited to the Crystal Lagoon at Lago Mar in Texas City for a new partnership with The National Sailing Club.

Memberships grants access to the sailing club and its fleet of RS Zest sailboats, a catamaran, single and tandem kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, electric stand-up paddle boards, and other watercraft. Other perks include sunset cruises on a new Duffy electric ferry, per a press release.

This offer is open to the general public as well as residents of Lago Mar, who can enjoy membership at no cost.

New to sailing? Beginners can join a trained sailor who will captain the sailboat as it tours the lagoon; instruction for all watercraft is also available.

Rates for a 45-minute excursion start at $20, depending on the watercraft. Memberships are also available as are annual passes for paddle sports and full access, and provide discounts for certain activities.

Meanwhile, sailors can also add on a racing pass for unlimited charters for off-site regattas or charter a sailboat for an approved off-site competition, press materials note.

Plans also include private sailing instructions, a group learn-to-sail course, sailing clinics, and sailing camps for children aged eight to 12 and teens aged 13 to 17. Programs are set to launch in August. More information can on the club can be found here.

As CultureMap has reported, the Lago Mar lagoon opened in 2020 and is the signature feature of a 100-acre mixed-use entertainment district being built at the entrance to Lago Mar. Uri Man, CEO of The Lagoon Development Company, notes in a press release that future development plans include hotels, condo buildings, retail, dining, entertainment, and a beach club. The site also hosts a popular summer festival, Lagoonfest, which runs through September 6.