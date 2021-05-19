Houston's coolest lagoon festival unloads new experience for summer

The extremely popular Lagoonfest

is unloading a new party experience for visitors this summer.

Sixteen shipping containers have been customized specifically for Lagoonfest Texas — opening May 28 — and will be used as bars, a restaurant, an entertainment stage, rooftop party decks, ticket booth, and restrooms to frame a diamond-shaped courtyard. Gone will be the party and event tents.

Container exteriors feature white shiplap and the interiors sport a white and natural wood color theme with black railings, white awnings, and furniture, per a press release.

Visitors can lounge in the plaza amenities during the day and after the sun sets and the lagoon closes, hang out in the courtyard to relax, eat and drink, and enjoy live music.

These containers and new courtyard are part of $2.2 million in enhancements to Lagoonfest Texas, formerly known as the Summer Lagoonfest.

Other improvements include deeper white-sand beaches that triple the amount of available beach; a greater selection of luxury cabanas and seating; more kayaks, stand-up paddle boards and sailboats; and a 185-foot, five-story waterslide.

Also cruising in is a new electric ferry that will transport people to a VIP luxury beach experience, where patrons can enjoy bottle service.

For kids and active types, Lagoonfest Texas also boasts the largest floating obstacle course on a lagoon in the U.S.

Admission for Lagoonfest Texas (which is nestled in the Lago Mar community at 3240 Lago Mar Blvd. in Texas City), starts at $15 for children under age 13 and $20 for those age 13 and older. Children aged two and under are admitted for free. Advance tickets are available online.