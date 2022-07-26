Marcus Mumford brings solo debut to Houston this fall

When Mumford & Sons went from three sons to two back in March 2021, loyal fans of the folk rock band likely started to suspect the inevitable: Mumford & Sons has become just Mumford — for now, anyway.

Fans will get a chance to discover whether less is more in Marcus Mumford's debut solo album, (self-titled), which he will promote on his upcoming North American tour with stops in three Texas cities along the way.

Kicking off with two Colorado dates just three days after the album's release, the tour will include shows at The Wiltern in Los Angeles (September 30), Nashville's Ryman Auditorium (October 30), and the Beacon Theater in New York City (November 7).

In between those more historic venues, Mumford will make an appearance here at White Oak Music Hall in The Heights on October 10. He'll also perform at both weekends of ACL Fest in Austin (October 9 and 16) and at the Majestic Theater in Dallas on October 11.

Danielle Ponder is slated to support from September 19 through October 14, while The A’s will open from October 17 to November 10 (except October 30).

The Seated Fan Club ticket pre-sale began on Tuesday, July 26, at 10 am, but tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 29, at 10 am. Houston show information can also be found at White Oak Music Hall online.

Produced by Blake Mills (Alabama Shakes, Jim James), (self-titled) includes features from Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, and Monica Martin. Mumford released the lead-off track, “Cannibal," in mid-July, along with an accompanying video directed by Steven Spielberg — the first music video for the famed Hollywood heavyweight.

Before these solo efforts, Mumford & Sons topped the Billboard 200 with three of its four studio albums. The band has won numerous awards, including a Grammy for Album of the Year (Babel) and Best Long Form Music Video, two Brit Awards, and an Ivor Novello award.