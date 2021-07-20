Space Center Houston launches exciting new way to meet astronauts this summer

As Houston — and the world — celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing and Neil Armstrong’s one small step for mankind, and Texans toast this gregarious woman’s space flight with Jeff Bezos (also on July 20), our space center has a treat for future space travelers and fans of all things cosmos.

Space Center Houston, the city’s portal for astro travel, is hosting Astronaut Days, a chance for guests to meet an astronaut, train like an astronaut, have breakfast with an astronaut (always fun), and more.

The new summer event runs August 5-8 at the Space Center Houston’s expansive campus.

Astronaut Days boast opportunities to get to know space explorers, with events such as astronaut Mission Memories, Q&A sessions, space-themed bingo, and book signings. Space pioneers who have risked it all explore the cosmos including astronauts Rex Walheim, Don Thomas, and Mark Polanksy are some of the featured guests.

Meanwhile, young starry eyed hopefuls (aged for to 12) will have a chance to train like an astronaut through interactive challenges. Activities include an obstacle course, a puzzle, and agility training daily at 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm.

Training for space exploration works up an appetite. Aside from offerings at the sprawling Space Center Houston cafeteria, eats will include food modeled after the “All-American Meal,” which was served on STS-135, the final space shuttle mission. Those dishes come courtesy of Space Center Houston partner Wolfgang Puck Catering.

Tickets and more information are available online. Admission ranges from $24.95 for children (ages four-11) to $29.95 for adults (12 and older), with discounts for seniors and members of the military.