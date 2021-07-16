Grammy-winning heartthrob John Mayer heads to Houston on new tour

Tall, dreamy, and possessing a sultry voice and serious guitar chops, John Mayer has been a pop culture force since he exploded on the scene with his quintuple-platinum 2001 debut album Room For Squares (who can forget the singalong chorus of “Why Georgia?”).

Since then, he’s managed to concoct perfect grooves, chart-topping hits, a global legion of swooning female fans — and abject jealousy and FOMO in male fans (we kid… a little).

Mayer, who boasts seven Grammys (including Song of the Year for the fan favorite, “Daughters”), heads to Houston next year for his just-announced “Sob Rock” Tour, in support of his new Sob Rock album — his eighth studio work and first solo release since 2017.

He’ll play Toyota Center on April 23, 2022; tickets go on sale Friday, July 23 at online at the Toyota Center site. The tour kicks off Thursday, February 17, in Albany, New York.

Local fans who can’t get enough can also catch the singer/songwriter in Austin on April 20 at the Moody Center, and in Dallas on April 24 at American Airlines Center.

Fans can look forward to a slew of hits from his triple-platinum Heavier Things (2003), double-platinum Battle Studies (2009), and gold Born and Raised (2012). He may also tease tunes from his group Dead & Company, in which he sings and plays lead guitar. Mayer and the band have played to more than 3.4 million fans in major stadiums.

Expect to see much of Mayer as he makes the publicity rounds (he’ll be on the Today show on July 20); his first single from the new album — “Last Train Home” — has just dropped.

And expect screams, selfies, and more when the dashing Mayer hits the Bayou City.