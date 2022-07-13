Texas' biggest pop culture convention returns to downtown for a weekend of stars, gaming, and more

The stars will be all the way out for this year's Comicpalooza, going down this weekend (Friday, July 15–Sunday, July 17) at George R. Brown Convention Center.

The pop-culture convention has rounded up a premier guest lineup this year. Look for Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Terry Crews (White Chicks, America's Got Talent), Christopher Eccleston (Doctor Who), Lance Reddick (John Wick, The Wire), Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day, The X-Files), rock legend Alice Cooper, and a host of others.

Festivities will kick off with the Friday Night Launch, featuring a neon-themed dance party dubbed CP Friday Bash, wrestling matches from Texas All-Star Wrestling, Mario Kart 64 tournaments (always a fave), and more.

Saturday and Sunday, fans will be immersed in the pop-culture festivities the moment they arrive, with live entertainment and engaging activities including chainsaw ice sculpting by Houston-favorite Reverend Butter.

Once indoors, visitors can check out a vast show floor featuring new and returning special attractions, panels, and art-pop-culture finds. As always, there will be a bustling exhibit floor, filled with diverse merchants offering an array of items. Shoppers can wander the aisles of unique finds, rare collectables, and other cool merchandise.

The special attractions are, indeed, off-the-hook. Robotica: A Robotics Experience will host intense battle bot tournaments in the U.S. Navy Battle Zone, featuring robots as big as 250 pounds and as small as 150 grams.

Returning bigger this year, the Itasha Showdown will display more amazing anime and pop-culture-themed cars. Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to participate in mock trials at Fandom Court, where they can state their case to a jury on a wide variety of topics, such as which team would be victorious in a battle royale: The JLA vs. The Avengers?

The Comicpalooza Cosplay Contest on Saturday will display unique, hand-crafted costumes and props based on favorite characters, while young, aspiring cosplayers will be able to showcase their budding talents in the Kid’s Cosplay Contest on Sunday.

Fans can experience witness interviews and lively shows in the Comicpalooza Podcast Program, which hosts sessions throughout the weekend with educational panels, game shows, and live podcasts covering various pop-culture topics.

The Live Art Charity Auction will come alive Saturday evening, where fans will watch and bid on unique pieces of art being created during the event by visiting Comicpalooza artists. Funds raised by the silent auction will go to Fresh Arts, a charity that champions our local art community to succeed in the business of art

On the second floor, fans can visit Cultural Arts Avenue, where guests can explore the Houston community’s history and culture with organizations such as 1940 Air Terminal Museum, The Printing Museum, Project Row Houses, Community Artists’ Collective, Houston Cinema Society, Houston Symphony, and Houston Climate Justice Museum ,and Cultural Center.

Also on the second floor, K-pop performances and demonstrations by local group KLOVR will wow spectators.

Gaming, a huge draw, will continue throughout the weekend on the third floor, joined by celebrity panels, the Neon Realm experience, and other programming.

For the most up-to-date information, including general details, special guests, admission prices, and schedules, visit the official site.