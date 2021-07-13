Totally epic yacht rock band sails into Houston for a can't-miss party

For those in the know, Yacht Rock needs little explanation. Indeed, the sub-genre conjures up images of cruising on an expensive boat, sipping bubbly, and enjoying the company of a scantily clad partner (ahhh).

Whether it’s the Doobie Brothers or Hall and Oates, the music is sublime, catchy, soothing, and effortlessly chill. And few in the nation rock this yacht like the perfectly titled Yacht Rock Revue.

Arguably the most in-demand purveyors of the sound, the Atlanta-borne band is heading to Houston Friday, July 16 at Warehouse Live (get tickets here) for a lite-rock romp of classics from the ’70s and ’80s (simpler times, indeed).

Expect diehard fans of the band, dubbed “The Nation of Smooth,” to be in attendance.

Yacht Rock Revue (or YRR) will be touring in support of their first album of all-original music, Hot Dads in Tight Jeans, produced by Ben Allen (he of Gnarls Barkley, Animal Collective, and Neon Indian fame).

YRR has become a fan favorite and a media darling: The group has been featured in Rolling Stone and Entertainment Weekly. Press materials note that YRR has raised eyebrows with industry trades like Pollstar and Fox Business for their admirable touring numbers.

Fans should be ready for smooth sounds, Dad bods, tight jeans and even tighter grooves, and an all-out party. Happy sailing, indeed.