6 best movies, podcasts, and TV shows to stream in Houston this weekend

This weekend is slated to potentially be the hottest of the year in Houston. While we encourage plenty of the good ol' outdoors, we wouldn't blame you for staying in and streaming.

While you’re inside, here's a roundup of the best releases this weekend. Look for an epic WWII blockbuster from Tom Hanks, and edgy superhero flick with Charlize Theron, and a salacious Mississippi drama.

Movies

Greyhound (Apple TV+)

Here comes another summer blockbuster that was ready to hit the multiplexes — but now has been relegated to a streaming service. Tom Hanks is the star and writer of this $70 million WWII drama, where he plays the new commander of a U.S. naval destroyer leading an outgunned Allied convoy through waters patrolled by Nazi U-boats. Finally, a movie you can watch with your dad and granddad. (Premiering on Friday)

The Old Guard (Netflix)

Charlize Theron is back in butt-kicking mode in this superhero flick from director Gina Prince-Bythewood (Beyond the Lights). Based on the comics by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez, this movie has Theron leading a group of immortal mercenaries who have to fight for their freedom before a new enemy figures out how to replicate their powers. Matthias Schoenaerts and Chiwetel Ejiofor co-star. (Premiering on Friday)

Podcasts

In Bed with Nick & Megan (Earwolf)

Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman, sitcom stars and one of the cutest celebrity couples out there, launched a weekly podcast not too long ago where they literally get in bed with some of their celeb friends (don’t worry — they don’t do any freaky-sneaky stuff) and shoot the breeze. So far, they’ve had everyone from Sharon Stone to Conan O’Brien to Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen (another cute couple) to several of Nick’s Parks and Recreation co-stars.

LITERALLY! With Rob Lowe (Stitcher/Team Coco)

Speaking of Parks & Rec, the dashing Rob Lowe — Chris Traeger himself — has his own podcast where he sits down and talks with people he loves and admires about movies, TV, pop culture, etc. The show’s only a few weeks old, but he’s already gotten basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, his Parks & Rec co-star Chris Pratt and — you guessed it — Conan O’Brien on the mic. So, unless some ladies pop in there from time to time, expect a lot more guy talk from ol’ Rob.

Television

Little Voice (Apple TV+)

That Tom Hanks movie isn’t the only thing premiering on Apple TV+ this weekend. This cute, little thing comes to us courtesy of the all-powerful J.J. Abrams. It’s a 10-episode series that follows an aspiring performer (Brittany O’Grady) trying to make it in the bright lights of New York City. Considering that the songs she sings are written by pop doyenne Sara Bareilles, something tells us she’s gonna be just fine. (Premiering on Friday)

P-Valley (Starz)

Well, this one sounds quite salacious. Set in the Mississippi Delta, this drama is about a strip club— or, according to the press notes, “an oasis of grit and glitter in a rough patch of human existence where beauty can be hard to find.” (Um, okay.) It’s based on a play by Katori Hall named— yeah, since this is a family outlet, we can’t give you the name. Let’s just say it fully tells you what the “P” stands for. (Premieres Sunday at 7 pm)