Massive dinosaurs stomp into Houston area for giant Texas return

A wildly popular Houston-based attraction that has been roaring across the nation is stomping back home just in time for the holidays. Jurassic Quest, the country’s top touring dinosaur exhibit, is coming home in its traditional format.

The prehistoric, interactive experience roars into Ford Park in Beaumont August 7-8 and NRG Center here in Houston August 13-15. These dates mark the first indoor shows since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

As CultureMap previously reported, Jurassic Quest Drive Thru began touring in June 2020 as a response to COVID-19 regulations and has since welcomed more than 2.5 million visitors, a release notes.

Attendees can expect more than 100 moving and life-like dinosaurs; their movements and appearance were curated by a team of paleontologists to ensure accuracy.

Also look for dinosaur themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, the “Triceratots” kiddie area, face painting, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.

In what’s sure to conjure up some deep water creeps, guests can also come face to face with a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long carcharodon megalodon (an ancient Great White Shark), the largest apex predator that ever existed.

Cuteness comes courtesy of dino babies, hatched only at Jurassic Quest: Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex, and Trixie the Triceratops.

General admission tickets (which start at $19) include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows. Rides and activities that require activity tickets are available on-site for $5 each; guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Rides ticket (the best value for children ages 2-12).