The astounding Texas athletes competing for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics

After a long, excruciating extra year of waiting, the Tokyo Olympics are finally off and running this month. The event still known as the "2020 Olympic Games" starts Friday, July 23, and Team USA is set to jet over its best athletes — dozens of whom are Texans.

Competitors from the Lone Star State are going for gold in events from gymnastics to long jump, from archery to wrestling, from shooting to swimming.

Here's a quick look at top Team USA athletes from Texas (and how to follow them on Instagram), organized by sport. And by "from" Texas, we mean born or live here, or have ties to Texas schools or training centers around the state.

One high-profile Olympic qualifier who'll now miss out? Dallas' Sha'Carri Richardson, whose positive drug test disqualified her from running both the 100-meter individual race and the relay.

(Note: Most bio information comes from the official Team USA site. The story will be updated as more details become available.)

Gymnastics

Simone Biles, 24

From: Spring

On the road to Tokyo: The most decorated gymnast of all time hardly needs an introduction here. She clinched her historic seventh U.S. title in Fort Worth last month.

Fun fact: So much has been written about her, there's practically nothing people don't know, but here's something fun: her favorite food is Italian.

Follow: Instagram @simonebiles

Jordan Chiles, 20

From: Originally from Vancouver, Washington, but trains at the World Champions Centre in Houston with Simone Biles.

On the road to Tokyo: She was the 2021 Winter Cup all-around, vault, and floor exercise champion and balance beam silver medalist.

Fun fact: Her favorite thing about gymnastics is being around her friends and being able to do things that other people can't...like fly.

Follow: Instagram @jordanchiles

Diving

Hailey Hernandez, 18

Event: Springboard

From: Southlake (The recent Southlake Carroll High School grad will attend University of Texas at Austin).

On the road to Tokyo: 2018 World Cup team member (9th, 3-meter) and two-time World Junior Championships silver medalist is the youngest female diver going to Tokyo for Team USA.

Fun fact: She has superstitions about what suit she wears and always talks to her coach and divers before her turn to dive.

Follow: Instagram @_hailey.hernandez_

Alison Gibson, 21

Event: Springboard

From: Austin (and attended UT Austin)

On the road to Tokyo: 2020 World Cup team member

Fun fact: When she's not training, she enjoys art, music, comedy, dance, data analytics, life coaching, inspiring, and consulting young athletes.

Follow: Instagram @aagtexas

Jordan Windle, 22

Events: 3-meter, 10-meter

From: UT Austin (hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

On the road to Tokyo: 2020 World Cup team member

Fun fact: Jordan and his dad Jerry co-authored a children's book called An Orphan No More...the True Story of a Boy about a white rooster who adopts a brown boy. The foreword was written by Greg Louganis, Jordan's favorite diver.

Follow: Instagram @jordanpiseywindle

Swimming

Simone Manuel, 24

Event: 50m freestyle

From: Houston (Sugar Land)

On the road to Tokyo: Four-time medalist (2 golds, 2 silvers) at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Fun fact: If she wasn’t a competitive swimmer, she would be either a singer or dancer.

Follow: Instagram @swimone

Drew Kibler, 21

Events: 200-meter freestyle, 4x200m relay

From: UT Austin (hometown: Carmel, Indiana)

On the road to Tokyo: 2019 NCAA champion (800 freestyle relay)

Fun fact: Enjoys fine art photography, slackening, drawing, painting, and hiking.

Follow: Instagram @drew_kibler

Townley Haas, 24

Events: 200m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle

From: UT Austin (hometown: Richmond, Virginia)

On the road to Tokyo: Gold medalist at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Fun fact: Got engaged in December 2020.

Follow: Instagram @townleyh

Natalie Hinds, 27

Event: 4x100m freestyle relay

From: Midland

On the road to Tokyo: Hinds made history at the 2015 NCAA Championships as she, Lia Neal, and Simone Manuel became the first African-American swimmers to go 1-2-3 in a single event.

Fun fact: After the death of George Floyd, Hinds spoked out to share her support for the Black Lives Matter movement in swimming and beyond.

Follow: Instagram @_nhinds

Lydia Jacoby, 17

Event: 100m Breaststroke

From: Originally from Anchorage, Alaska, but committed to UT Austin

On the road to Tokyo: One of 11 teenagers on Team USA swim team.

Fun fact: The first Alaskan swimmer on Team USA.

Follow: Instagram @lydiaalicee_

Erica Sullivan, 20

Event: 1500m Freestyle

From: UT Austin (hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada)

On the road to Tokyo: She finished second in the 1,500-meter freestyle, behind Katie Ledecky

Fun fact: She's a big movie fan and likes to compare the Best Picture nominees to types of everyday swimmers.

Follow: Instagram @erica.sully

Track and Field

Ronnie Baker, 27

Event: Men's 100m

From: Texas Christian University (hometown: Louisville, Kentucky)

On the road to Tokyo: He was named the Gatorade Kentucky Track and Field Athlete of the Year twice after winning the 100m and the 400m at the 3A state meet.

Fun fact: He is a kinesiology major at TCU.

Follow: Instagram @ronnie_baker14

Jasmine Moore, 20

Event: Triple Jump

From: Grand Prairie

On the road to Tokyo: A star at Mansfield Lake Ridge High School at University of Georgia.

Fun fact: She is the youngest of the three women competing in triple jump for Team USA.

Follow: Instagram @jasmineemoore

Sally Kipyego, 35

Event(s): 10,000-meter, Marathon

From: Texas Tech University (born in Kenya, now lives in Eugene, Oregon)

On the road to Tokyo: Won a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics in London (representing Kenya).

Fun fact: Became a U.S. citizen in 2017.

Follow: @sallykipyego

Bryce Hoppel, 23

Event: 800-meter

From: Midland

On the road to Tokyo: First place at 2019 NCAA Indoor Championships and Outdoor Championships

Fun fact: Loves playing many different sports, with baseball and soccer being his favorites outside of track and field.

Follow: Instagram @brycehoppel

Fred Kerley, 26

Event: Men's 100m

From: Texas A&M (hometown: Morgan City, Louisiana)

On the road to Tokyo: World Championships 2019 – gold (4x400m relay); 3rd (400m)

Fun fact: Younger brother Mylik ran with him on the Texas A&M track team.

Follow: Instagram @fkerley99

Read about more Texas A&M Aggies competing in the Olympics here and Texas Longhorns competing here.

Inika McPherson, 34

Event: High jump

From: Galveston and Port Arthur

On the road to Tokyo: Competed in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games

Fun fact: Hobbies include reading, writing poetry, drawing, playing the guitar, designing clothes, singing, and playing basketball and volleyball.

Follow: Instagram @inika_mcpherson

Cycling

Connor Fields, 28

Event: BMX

From: Plano (now lives in Las Vegas)

On the road to Tokyo: Two-time Olympian (2012; 2016 - gold medalist)

Fun fact: His go-to indulgent snacks are doughnuts and fried chicken.

Follow: @connorfields11

Lawson Craddock, 29

Event: Road cycling

From: Houston

On the road to Tokyo: Two-time winner of Stage 1 of the Tour Columbia (2019, 2020)

Fun fact: Injured from a crash, he finished all 21 stages of the 2018 Tour de France and raised over $200,000 for the velodrome in Houston after damage from Hurricane Harvey.

Follow: Instagram @lawsoncraddock

Shooting

Austen Smith, 19

Event: Women's Skeet

From: Keller and Dallas

On the road to Tokyo: She was the 2019 Skeet National Champion.

Fun fact: She graduated high school shortly after making the Olympic Team and enrolled at the University of Texas at Arlington to study aerospace engineering. Her 20th birthday is the day of the Olympics Opening Ceremony.

Follow: Instagram @austen.smithh

Phillip Jungman, 26

Event: Skeet

From: Bryan and Caldwell, Texas

On the road to Tokyo: 30th at the 2019 World Cup Changwon (skeet)

Fun fact: He is an active duty specialist in the U.S. Army.

Follow: Instagram @phillipjungman

Softball

Cat Osterman, 38

From: Houston (now lives in New Braunfels)

On the road to Tokyo: The celebrated left-handed pitcher is the 2004 and 2008 Olympic silver medalist.

Fun fact: Wore No. 8 for Olympics in 2004 and 2008. Will wear No. 38 for this, her third Olympics, at age 38.

Follow: Instagram @catosterman

Volleyball

Chiaka Ogbogu, 26

From: Coppell

On the road to Tokyo: She was a four-time AVCA All-American while playing at University of Texas. She is the Longhorns' all-time blocks leader.

Fun fact: She says she is pursuing volleyball "for as long as I can to put myself out there so that young Black volleyball players can see themselves represented more in this sport."

Follow: Instagram @chiaka11

Basketball

Ariel Atkins, 24

From: Duncanville

On the road to Tokyo: The Washington Mystics guard was named WNBA All-Defensive second team: 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Fun fact: She participated in the U.S. Olympic Committee’s Finding Leaders Among Minorities Everywhere (FLAME) program during the summer of 2016.

Follow: Instagram @iamarielatkins

Brittney Griner, 29

From: Houston (also a star at Baylor University)

On the road to Tokyo: Rio 2016 Olympic Games gold medalist

Fun fact: Volunteers with former Houston Rocket guard Steve Francis' Holiday Bowling and Christmas Party for underprivileged children.

Follow: Instagram @brittneyyevettegriner

Skateboarding

Jordyn Barratt, 22

Event: Women's Skateboard Park

From: Dallas (lived in Hawaii and now in California)

On the road to Tokyo: She won 4th place in the 2018 World Championships.

Fun fact: She was the first female to compete as a pro in both US Open skate and surf in the same year.

Follow: Instagram @jordynbarratt

Boxing

Ginny Fuchs, 33

From: Houston

On the road to Tokyo: Placed 3rd in the 2018 Elite Women's World Championships.

Fun fact: Her favorite food is any kind of croissant.

Follow: Instagram @ginnyfuchsusa

Fencing

Courtney Hurley, 30

Event: Individual, Team Epee Fencing

From: Houston and San Antonio

On the road to Tokyo: Two-time Olympian (2012, 2016); Olympic medalist (bronze)

Fun fact: Has one older sister, Kelley, who qualified to represent Team USA at the Olympic Games in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

Follow: Instagram @thathurleygurrl

Kelley Hurley, 32

Event: Individual, Team Epee Fencing

From: Houston and San Antonio

On the road to Tokyo: Three-time Olympian (2008, 2012, 2016); Olympic medalist (bronze).

Fun fact: Has one younger sister, Courtney, who also qualified to represent Team USA at the Olympic Games in 2012 and 2016.

Follow: Instagram @thishurleygurrl

Archery

Mackenzie Brown, 26

Event: Recurve

From: Flint, Texas

On the road to Tokyo: Part of the 2016 U.S. Olympic Archery Team

Fun fact: She has a talent for photography, and also enjoys baking and knitting in her spare time.

Follow: Instagram @mackbrown14

Rowing

Gia Doonan, 27

From: UT Austin (hometown: Rochester, Massachusetts)

On the road to Tokyo: Won a bronze World Championship medal in 2019 in Women's Eight

Fun fact: She learned about rowing in high school and fell in love with the sport then, she says.

Follow: Instagram @gia_doonan

Wrestling

Tamyra Mensah-Stock, 28

From: Katy

On the road to Tokyo: 2019 World Champion

Fun fact: She has a twin, Tarkyia, whom she credits with introducing her to wrestling.

Follow: Intsagram @mensahtamyrastock

Tae Kwon Do

Paige McPherson, 29

From: Abilene

On the road to Tokyo: Won bronze at the 2012 Olympic Games, came in 11th at 2016 Olympics

Fun fact: Is a part of the nonprofit organization A Safe Haven For Newborns, which helps newborns from the dangers of abandonment and aids mothers-to-be.

Follow: Instagram @aka_mcfierce