Here are the top 10 things to do in Houston this weekend

Houstonians can expect a ton of Independence Day-related stuff popping off — quite literally — this weekend. But let's not forget about the other, non-fireworks-related events that are going on for the next few days.

Look for art gallery openings, comic fun, feel-good markets, an event celebrating oysters, barbecue, and tacos (!), and even Tyrese in town. Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, July 1

G. Lee Gallery presents Liz Wilson: "Penciled Perceptions" opening day

The Galveston-based gallery will present Liz Wilson's exhibit, featuring pets including dogs, cats, horses, even a cow named Daisey. But, of course, the million-dollar question is can attendees bring their own pets? Of course, they can. (The gallery owners will be bringing theirs.) Wilson will also be welcoming commissions on request, doing unique, one-of-a-kind pet portraits that are definitely gift-worthy. Through Saturday, July 31. 11 am.

Improv Houston presents Corey Holcomb

Corey Holcomb is what people in more urban areas would call ignant. Every Tuesday night, you can hear him rant and rave about what's going on in Black culture on his live podcast The Corey Holcomb 5150 Show. But he's still killing it on the stand-up stage, often touching on Black relationships and other intimate issues. You can believe there is no counselor on the planet who offers the kind of relationship advice and remedies Corey dispenses from the stage. 8 pm (7:30 and 9:45 pm Friday; 7 and 9:30 pm Saturday).

Friday, July 2

Finn Hall presents All Access Art Market

Finn Hall will host this energetic event, which provides a platform for creatives to showcase and sell their work. Since 2016, its goal has been to connect art lovers city-wide with local emerging talent. The market will feature more than 25 local creatives showcasing and selling their unique pieces of art. Visitors can shop for high-quality work, while also enjoying diverse food options and a cocktail lounge at the European-inspired, art deco food hall. 6 pm.

American Festival for the Arts presents Summer Music Festival Showcase

American Festival for the Arts presents this showcase, featuring the AFA Summer Music Festival Symphony and String Chamber Orchestras, along with Meliora Winds, a woodwind quintet comprised of founding AFA faculty artists. The Symphony Orchestra, conducted by AFA alumna Dr. Michelle Perrin Blair, will perform Marilyn Shrude’s “Into the Light,” Aaron Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait” (with narration by AFA Founder J. Todd Frazier), and Christopher Theofanidis’ “Rainbow Body.” 8:30 pm.

Tyrese in concert at Arena Theatre

R & B singer/actor Tyrese Gibson has certainly been making his presence known in H-Town lately. Last month, the star of the oft-shown-on-BET movie Baby Boy showed up here to promote the latest Fast & Furious installment he's in (F9, to be exact) at the newest, Houston-area Regal Cinemas multiplex. (He even took some shots behind the concession stand.) Now, he's back here to belt out some classic tunes of his — for all the ladies, mainly. 8:30 pm.

Saturday, July 3

Be An Angel presents Wings of Freedom 5K/10K Family Fun Run

This fun run will kick-off the Fourth of July weekend with a family/dog-friendly event. George Lindsey from 100.3 FM The Bull will host the event for kids, strollers, and pups. The first 600 people to register for the in-person event will get to attend the post-race party at Karbach Brewery, with fun for the whole family. The first 500 to register (in-person or virtual) will receive a Wings of Freedom pint glass from Karbach. 7:30 am.

Oyster Bake & BBQ at Star Sailor

Nomad BBQ & Caluma Tacos are joining forces for this mouth-watering collabo, which will go down at the Greater Heights spot. We're talking an event full of oysters, barbecue, and tacos. (If you aren't drooling right now, something's wrong with you.) They will be opening early on this day to jam-pack all this food & drink greatness into one full day before the holiday. It's going to be one hell of a way to start celebrating the 4th of July. Noon.

G Spot Gallery presents J. Todd Allison: "Differentiating Recollections" opening reception

J. Todd Allison's mostly recent group of paintings is in response to the past year's unprecedented events and activities, where the inordinate amount of highs and lows demanded respite. With these works, the artist's process seemed to be an escape from a unique year and was driven by his process of recounting housed memories. The birds or their reference are players here, because they have remained constant in Allison's daily activities, reminding him that it all is okay. 6 pm.

Sunday, July 4

Memorial City Farmers & Feel Good Market

This outdoor, experiential shopping event will feature more than 50 local farmer and artisan vendors, offering locally curated fresh produce and foods, as well as stylish jewelry, clothing and gifts. There will also be family-friendly entertainment including face-painting, a balloon artist, acrobatic performances, a DIY succulent bar, music, and more. The event will be held next to the new Torchy’s Tacos and Mia’s Table on Gessner and Mathewson Lane, just north of the Katy Freeway. 10 am.

Sunday Fund Daze Pop-Up Volume 3

The third installment of All Blaq Everything's pop-up shop collaboration with Cassy's Kitchen will be going down this weekend. They're opening a space where they'll offer consumers the power to circulate their dollars to Black-owned businesses, and spotlight the incredible brands that some of their favorite entrepreneurs have built. There will also be a live DJ, a cash bar and, of course, food from Cassy's Kitchen. Noon.