Here are the top 15 things to do in Houston this weekend

This long weekend, we celebrate the birth of our nation with Fourth of July celebrations all over the city (see them here). Meanwhile, several movie nights await, including fun on the rooftop and a farmers market screening. The beloved film Frozen gets the stage treatment, while a funk and soul concert gets down. Plus, more patriotic pomp comes courtesy of two rousing area symphonies.

Enjoy, stay cool and safe, and here's to our great nation. These are your best bets for Fourth of July weekend.

Thursday, June 30

Your Neighborhood Farmers Market Association presents Energy Corridor Farmers Market

There's nothing wrong with starting off the weekend with some good ol' perusing at a nearby farmers' market. If that's your bag, let us suggest this market of oh-so-organic goodies. The Energy Corridor Farmers Market will feature the Fredericksburg Peach Truck, farm-fresh produce, grass-fed meats, farm-fresh eggs, kid activities, local honey, artisan items, flavored butters, Cajun and Indian cuisine, micro-green, and more. 3:30 pm.

The Five Heartbeats: A Black Music Month Celebration

Houston Cinema Arts Society is partnering with Rooftop Cinema Club to present Robert Townsend's 1991 musical salute to the Temptations, the Four Tops, and all the soulful singing groups of yesteryear (co-written by In Living Color creator Keenen Ivory Wayans), as part of the Society's Black Music Month Celebration. The program will be preceded by a live, Motown-Inspired DJ set by DJ Flash Gordon Parks at 6:30pm. 7:30 pm.

Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center: Frozen

Frozen features the songs you know and love from the original, Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, this is everything you want in a musical. Through Sunday, July 17. 7:30 pm (8 pm Friday; 2 and 8 pm Saturday; 2 and 7:30 pm Sunday).

Friday, July 1

14 Pews presents Everything Everywhere All at Once

If you haven't seen this movie yet, honestly, what is your problem? The critics (including our own) love the hell out of it. Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, this hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure, about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Hong Kong legend Michelle Yeoh) who can't seem to finish her taxes, is quite honestly the best movie so far this year. 7 pm.

Improv Houston presents Sam Morril

Sam Morril, one of the fastest-rising comics in New York City, is a nationally touring comedian widely known as one of the best joke writers on the scene today. With three Conan appearances under his belt, Morril has also done a half-hour special on Comedy Central and released his debut album, Class Act, on Comedy Central Records. 7:30 pm and 9:45 pm (7 pm and 9:30 pm Saturday; 7:30 pm Sunday).

The Music Box Theater presents Feelin' Groovy

The Music Box Theater presents this groove-alicious revue, featuring musical hits from the '60s and '70s, a time when music and culture were truly groovy. The songs will be interspersed with comedy sketches that should transport audiences back to a familiar time and have them grooving and rolling in the aisles. This show will feature classics originally sung by Simon & Garfunkel, Three Dog Night, Linda Ronstadt, Hall & Oates, Roberta Flack, and many more. Through Saturday, August 20. 7:30 pm.

Thunderclap Productions presents Edith Can Shoot Things and Hit Them

When 12-year-old Edith makes an unfortunate spur-of-the-moment decision with her air rifle, she, her older brother Kenny, and his boyfriend Benji find themselves suddenly at odds with the adult world around them. A. Rey Pamatmat’s achingly beautiful play explores first love, the pangs of youth, and the universal search to find your family of choice. Through Sunday. July 10. 7:30 pm (2:30 pm Sunday).

Saturday, July 2

Official Breggy Bomb launch party

Fans of Houston Astros all star Alex Bregman are invited to a launch party of his Breggy Bomb line of food products, including his new barbecue offerings. Little Woodrows EaDo will televise the Astros game at 3:10 pm, followed by UFC fights later in the evening. Breggy Bomb pitmasters will pass out bites such as barbecue pork belly burnt ends and pulled pork boats. Look for merch, raffles, gift baskets, a drawing for a signed Bregman jersey — and perhaps, some special guests (wink-wink). Noon.

Community Artists' Collective presents Tokie Rome-Taylor: "What Remains" opening reception

Atlanta-based artist and educator Tokie Rome-Taylor examines themes of time, spirituality, visibility, and identity through photography and cyanotype in this exhibition. Rome-Taylor is a Funds for Teachers Fellowship recipient and studied photography in Santa Fe and San Francisco. The exhibition is part of PrintMatters Houston, a biennial, city-wide celebration of original prints, the artists who create them and the people who collect them. Through Saturday, August 27. 2 pm.

Conroe Symphony Orchestra presents Stars and Stripes Celebration

Conroe Symphony Orchestra's free 4th of July celebration, led by guest conductor Clarence Frank, will feature historic characters like Ben Franklin and George Washington and a special tribute to the Armed Forces. There will be food trucks, vendors, kids activities, inflatables, and fireworks to end the night. Bring a chair or blanket and get ready to share in a truly memorable community event celebrating freedom, music, and a shared love of musical arts. 4 pm.

William Price Distilling presents Tropical Block Party

Join William Price Distilling for a tropical block party as they cruise into party season and celebrate this solid new twist on a spirit. Ride low and slow into the summer with William Price’s newest expression, Rum Ryder. A blend of Jamaican rum and rye whiskey, your summer libation game just bossed up. There will also be live music, Rum Ryder cocktail specials, a food truck, water activities, free snow cones and kids' drinks, and fun for all ages. 4 pm.

Redbud Gallery presents Justin Sterling: "Windows of Opportunity" opening reception

New York City-based visual artist/Houston native Justin Sterling considers the built environment his medium and deeply explores this methodology, collecting abandoned windows and other urban objects from various neighborhoods in Brooklyn, Lower Manhattan, and Queens to repurpose them and reimagine their stories. His aim is to unravel the way we view structures of power by revealing various truths about urban ecosystems, poverty, collective memory, and bad-faith legislation. Through Saturday, August 20. 6 pm.

Sunday, July 3

FKOA Presents Funk N Soul

Now that Silk Sonic has made it cool to love the funk and soul sounds of yesteryear, all you young whipper-snappers can check out this concert, starring all the bands who made that music popular back in the day. We're talking about The Commodores, Cameo, Zapp, S.O.S. Band, Midnight Star, and Club Nouveau. The only thing that could make this better is if former BET veejay Donnie Simpson could emcee the whole thing. 6 pm.

Houston Farmers Market presents The Sandlot

The Houston Farmers Market will present a family movie night featuring a screening of the 1993 kiddie baseball flick, projected on a big screen in front of the green space by Wild Oats. Additionally, market restaurants and vendors will be offering grab-and-go foods, including Wagyu beef hot dogs, beef jerky, and snacks from R-C Ranch Butcher Shop, and “Redneck Meat and Cheese,” s’mores cups, pimento cheese sandwiches, Frito pies, and beer, wine, and specialty cocktails to-go from Wild Oats. 6 pm.

Houston Symphony presents Star-Spangled Salute

Consider this a chance to bring all of your family and friends together under one powerful banner. This free event aims to give you a chance for time together – time to remember, time to rejoice, and time to stand in awe of a few brilliantly patriotic moments. Pre-concert activities begin at 6:30 pm, featuring free patriotic souvenirs, photo opportunities with characters, a special art project, and more. There will be a fireworks display to cap off the night. 8:30 pm.