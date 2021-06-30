Highly anticipated screening dates for iconic Houston nightclub's documentary finally revealed

For decades, Houston hipsters, music fans, the elite, and disenfranchised have mingled with visiting celebs at the celebrated Montrose nightclub, Numbers. The venerable venue has seen the likes of Iggy Pop to Keanu Reeves, and every A-lister in between.

And oh, the stories the club’s outside wall mural could tell.

Now, Numbers is the center of a much-anticipated documentary focusing on the club’s illustrious history. Tickets for two summer screenings are now on sale, per a new announcement.

Given Numbers’ 36-year history, there’s a lot of ground to cover in their documentary, titled Friday I’m In Love (after The Cure’s 1992 hit). Screenings will run 8:30 pm Saturday, July 31 and 7:30 pm Sunday, August 1. Tickets and more information can be found at the film’s official website.

As CultureMap reported, director Marcus Pontello, along with producers Jeromy Barber and James Templeton of Dinolion, launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the documentary. The club has famously occupied its space at the corner of Westheimer and Mason Street since 1978 and, as Pontello told CultureMap, “it's a fixture of the neighborhood.”

“What I think is interesting about Numbers is that Houston and Texas are traditionally very conservative,” Barber told CultureMap. “There’s definitely an arms-wide-open kind of community that congregates at Numbers. To this day, you’ll go and see soccer moms and Midtown bros and goth queens and 60-year-old dominatrix slaves, all on the same dance floor.”

Fans can expect a love letter to the fabled club and, of course, to Houston. “The culture of this super-accepting place is at the heart of the story. And it’s an awesome story. It’s an awesome story about Numbers, an awesome story about Houston, an awesome story of the last 36 years, and that’s amazing.”

Elizabeth Rhodes contributed to this story.