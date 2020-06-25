Show your pride with these vibrant in-person and virtual Houston events

The final days of June are upon us, which means Pride Month is about to come to an end.

Fortunately, there are a few more events popping off in the next few days, both in the streets and online, that Houstonians who support the LGBTQ+ community can check out. Look for a mix of marches and online events this weekend.

Friday

Community-based organization Bee Busy Inc. will have a free webinar called The History of PRIDE. Bee Busy’s education team will speak on the history of Pride and the continuing fight for LGBTQ+ equality. 1:30-2:30 pm.

Consulado General de Mexico en Houston will host a Pride Virtual 2020 party. While details are scarce, it’s a Latin party — so you know they will be celebrating diversity and having an exciting time while doing it. 5-6 pm.

Saturday

Houston City Hall will have the mouthful that is the It Started with a Riot! Pride Houston 2020 Equality March + Rally. There will be many speakers on hand, including activists from the Black Lives Matter movement. 9:30 am-3 pm.

Bearracuda Houston will host a virtual watch party, featuring live music from DJs Paul Goodyear and Matt Stands. The $10 suggested donations will be split among the performers, as well as being given to the Black Trans Protestors Emergency Fund. 10 pm-3am

Tuesday

The Harris County Democratic Party will have a fun-filled night with its 2020 Pride Party Fundraiser. There will be fun games, a happy hour and a drag-queen story time featuring Houston’s own Alexyeus Paris. 6:30-8 pm.

Wednesday

The United Spinal Association of Houston has got a Pride and Disability online event, where people (including Houston activist Natalie Mink) will discuss how we can all be more inclusive of the disabled LGBTQ+ community. 5-6:30 pm.