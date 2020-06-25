Home » Entertainment
show your pride

Show your pride with these vibrant in-person and virtual Houston events

Show your pride with these in-person and virtual Houston events

By
Houston Pride Parade 2016 flag
Photo by F. Carter Smith

The final days of June are upon us, which means Pride Month is about to come to an end.

Fortunately, there are a few more events popping off in the next few days, both in the streets and online, that Houstonians who support the LGBTQ+ community can check out. Look for a mix of marches and online events this weekend.

Friday

Community-based organization Bee Busy Inc. will have a free webinar called The History of PRIDE. Bee Busy’s education team will speak on the history of Pride and the continuing fight for LGBTQ+ equality. 1:30-2:30 pm.

Consulado General de Mexico en Houston will host a Pride Virtual 2020 party. While details are scarce, it’s a Latin party — so you know they will be celebrating diversity and having an exciting time while doing it. 5-6 pm.

Saturday

Houston City Hall will have the mouthful that is the It Started with a Riot! Pride Houston 2020 Equality March + Rally. There will be many speakers on hand, including activists from the Black Lives Matter movement. 9:30 am-3 pm.

Bearracuda Houston will host a virtual watch party, featuring live music from DJs Paul Goodyear and Matt Stands. The $10 suggested donations will be split among the performers, as well as being given to the Black Trans Protestors Emergency Fund. 10 pm-3am

Tuesday

The Harris County Democratic Party will have a fun-filled night with its 2020 Pride Party Fundraiser. There will be fun games, a happy hour and a drag-queen story time featuring Houston’s own Alexyeus Paris. 6:30-8 pm.

Wednesday

The United Spinal Association of Houston has got a Pride and Disability online event, where people (including Houston activist Natalie Mink) will discuss how we can all be more inclusive of the disabled LGBTQ+ community. 5-6:30 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT
Learn More
Read These Next
Juneteenth celebration Emancipation Park child kid girl ride
10 festive events to celebrate Juneteenth in Houston
White Oak Music Hall stage concert
Rockin' Heights music venue announces first post-lockdown live shows
House of Blues exterior Houston
Downtown entertainment venue returns with a rockin' reopening