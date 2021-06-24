Here are the top 10 things to do in Houston this weekend

Film fans can expect a horde of film-related things popping off this weekend.

The first Houston Horror Film Fest will be happening at Houston Marriott South. Pride 2021, Houston Cinema Arts Society and Goethe Pop Up Houston will present a backyard screening of the 1989 German film Coming Out. At 14 Pews, there will be Bunny Lady's Crash Film Series on Friday and the Houston Underwater Film Festival on Saturday and Sunday.

And remember when we hollered at one of the filmmakers of the movie Drunk Bus last month? They will be having a Sunday-night screening of the movie at Moonstruck Drive-In, followed by a Q & A.

Non-cinephiles can enjoy these fun, weekend offerings.

Thursday, June 24

Ars Lyrica presents A Bach Keyboard Extravaganza

Ars Lyrica Houston’s harpsichordist and conductor Matthew Dirst will collaborate with The Baroque Music Festival, Corona del Mar, and the San Francisco Early Music Society to offer an immersive concert experience to an international audience through an online program. The performances and commentary were captured in May at Rienzi, the MFAH House Museum for European Decorative Arts and at St. Philip Presbyterian Church, Houston, where Dirst serves as organist. 7 pm.

Shenandoah and Collin Raye in concert

Fueled by Marty Raybon’s distinctive vocals and the band’s skilled musicianship, Shenandoah became well known for delivering such hits as “Two Dozen Roses,” “Church on Cumberland Road,” and the Grammy-winning “Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart” duet with Alison Krauss. For this show, they'll be joined by '90s hitmaker Collin Raye, who continues to crank out soulful, heartfelt material with the honesty and richness that is signature to his vocals alone. 8:30 pm.

Friday, June 25

Regent Square presents Market Days

Kick off the last weekend of Pride month at this pop-up evening art market, in partnership with The Art Center of Houston. There will be food trucks and beer from 8th Wonder Brewery as guests peruse local artisans selling jewelry and accessories, artwork, candles, apothecary, and culinary treats. The first 50 attendees will receive complimentary, tie-dye T-shirt art kits. Additional tie-dye art kits will be available for purchase for the remainder of the evening. 5 pm.

Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts presents Texas Music Festival: Jazz Institute Concert

The Texas Music Festival presents an all-star high school jazz orchestra, directed by Noe Marmolejo. This event will be presented live and in person. Live events will be performed without intermission and seating will be assigned by ushers upon arrival to ensure proper social distancing between parties during the performance. The performance will also be livestreamed for patrons and supporters who prefer to enjoy the concert from the comfort and safety of their homes. 7 pm.

Improv Houston presents Christopher Titus

Christopher Titus is a prolific stand-up comedian, writer, actor, producer and podcaster. He is currently performing his ninth, 90-minute special Stories I Shouldn't Tell, while his most recent hit special Amerigeddon, is available on Amazon. Most recently, Chris wrote, produced, directed and starred in the feature Special Unit, about a team of special-needs people who form an undercover police unit. 7:30 and 9:45 pm (7 and 9:30 pm Saturday; 7:30 pm Sunday).

Saturday, June 26

"Jagdeep Raina: Bonds" at Blaffer Art Museum

Jagdeep Raina illustrates and reimagines stories and scenes from across the Kashmiri and Punjabi Sikh diasporas. Through drawings, writings, paintings, weavings and videos, Raina examines diverse histories of transnational migration and mobility and their effects on contemporary life. The exhibition marks Raina’s first solo museum presentation in the United States, featuring a selection of artworks made over the last six years. Through Sunday, October 24. Noon.

Urban South HTX presents Boom Shaka Lager Fest

Urban South HTX will present a new beer festival showcasing lager beers from more than 15 different craft breweries. The event will feature unique lagers from Texas breweries, including Urban South HTX, Great Heights Brewing Co., Celestial Beerworks, Holler Brewing Co., Ingenious Brewing Co. and oh-so-much-more. Tickets are priced at $25 each, come with a commemorative seven-ounce Urban South tasting glass and include five pours during the event. 2 pm.

Hennything HTX at Bayou Event Center

Are you a fan of all things Hennessy? Well, check out this celebration of the world's most popular cognac, along with food, culture and entertainment. Come thirsty with friends and the fam to a Henny function for the books. Enjoy live entertainment including local bands, DJ's, vendors and interactive games. They will be pouring beer, spirits and, of course, all your favorite Henny concoctions. And let's not forget about the twerk contest! 3 pm.

Sunday, June 27

Mr. Magoo's Sunday Sunday at Bayou Event Center

Get ready for an afternoon of fun, food and drinks, to raise money for the four-legged critters at Citizens for Animal Protection. We're talking a live and silent auction, vendor booths, a snow cone truck, a face painter and a caricature artist for the kiddos and, of course, mimosas, beer, and wine for the adults — along with some great food too. There will also be the announcement of the celebrity pet of the year candidates for this year's November gala. 2 pm.

Beer-Jam at Karbach Brewing Company

One of Houston's most popular breweries is hosting a country music jam starring Jason Allen, Sarah Hobbs, Clay Hollis, and Andrew Millsaps — plus some potential surprise guests. The free show also offers a VIP experience ($55) with heavy hors d'oeuvres, a meet & greet with featured talent, an exclusive beer-tasting experience with a special release, a private pre-show performance, swag bag, VIP seating, and club access that includes a private tent with covered seating for the main stage performance. Free; VIP is $55. 2 pm.