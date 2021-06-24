Innovative rising star lassos major new position at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

A rising star in Houston’s biggest annual entertainment event has just received a major vote of confidence.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced that Lisa Gagnon has been promoted to chief marketing officer. Gagon, who has achieved rock star status in a very short time, will oversee the newly created Marketing, Public Relations, and Presentations Division.

That department includes brand, broadcast and audio visual, communications, and merchandise.

During her time at the rodeo, Gagnon has led several initiatives, including market segmentation, crisis communications, advertising campaigns, and consumer research, per a release.

She was also responsible for developing the rodeo’s first-ever brand positioning, redeveloping the organization’s advertising campaign, and overseeing the rodeo’s 2019 Economic Impact Study.

Gagnon brings an impressive CV to the rodeo. Previously, she was the vice president of marketing for the Houston Super Bowl Host Committee, leading all marketing, brand management, and fan engagement efforts. She is also a board member and committee chairperson for WISE Houston, where she actively mentors young women in the sports and events industry.

“Since joining the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in 2017, Lisa has elevated our brand and presentation to one that is of the same magnitude of professional sporting events,” said rodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman, in a statement. “I am confident that Lisa’s innovative marketing strategies and consumer insights will be instrumental, as we gear up to celebrate the rodeo’s 90th anniversary in 2022 and beyond.”

Next year’s rodeo is scheduled for February 28–March 20, 2022; the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest is scheduled for February 24–26. As passionate fans are aware, tickets for country George Strait’s performance went on sale June 24.