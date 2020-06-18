Things may not be entirely back to normal yet, but having fun is still on tap for summer at CityCentre. From stress-free staycations to Father's Day feasts to a rockin' July 4th celebration, it's all here.

Father's Day fun

Dads aren't always the easiest to buy for, but finding just the right gift without breaking the bank is a breeze with these CityCentre specials.

The Moran CityCentre lets Dad get away from it all for the weekend, with acclaimed accommodations and a sparkling rooftop pool in the heart of the district. When you book the buy-one give-one special by June 30, the hotel will give back by donating a thank-you stay to healthcare workers through the American Nurses Association.

Celebrate Father's Day at The Tasting Room with $15 deals for Dad, including Burger and a Brew: the classic TTR cheeseburger and a draft beer of his choice; Pinkies Up, Pops: a classy half cheeseboard and a glass of wine from the happy hour menu; and Decadent Daddies: a personal pizza of choice paired with a chocolate torte dessert.

Grimaldi's has partnered with Tribute Wine to create a Father's Day meal deal available for dine-in or carry out from June 19-21. This great meal deal includes an 18-inch traditional cheese pizza, choice of large house or Caesar salad, and a bottle of Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon wine, all for $40. If you purchase this select deal, take the extra step of adding a customized message to your choice of two Father's Day-themed Tribute Wine labels.

Independence Day concert series

Celebrating America's birthday with live music for all tastes, all weekend long. In addition to enjoying concerts on Friday and Sunday evenings, don an American flag mask (free for the first 500 attendees on Saturday), stop by the sanitation stations, and take in free shows from Applehead, KDK Band, and People's Choice Band. Saturday's shows kick off at 12:30 pm and end at 9 pm.

Punch it up

Be the first to pick up CityCentre's Back-In-Business punch card, available beginning July 1. Make a purchase of $15 or more from participating CityCentre partners and be entered to win such cool prizes as a weekend stay at The Moran, Life Time Fitness athletic passes, gift cards for The Escape Game, and more. For more details, head here.

Stay in the know

Sometimes it's hard to keep up with new happenings from your favorite retail shops and restaurants. Get all the updates in one place by subscribing to the twice-monthly CityCentre newsletter, which features events in the plaza, special promotions, and new openings this summer — get ready to welcome Warby Parker, Sapphire Smiles, Yi Peng, and more. Subscribe here.