Country icon Garth Brooks returns to Houston in wildly anticipated new stadium show

Garth is back, y'all. Photo by J. Thomas Ford

Local fans of country superstar Garth Brooks would do well to set a reminder on Friday, June 24. That’s when tickets go on sale for Brooks’ wildly anticipated return to Houston at 7 pm Saturday, August 6. Brooks, who makes a habit of making history with album sales and more, will make a historic first appearance at NRG Stadium.

His NRG show, which marks the first Garth Brooks Tour return to Houston in seven years, is also the last stadium show of his current tour. Not surprisingly, Brooks has been breaking attendance records at every city stop.

As mentioned, tickets go on sale starting at 10 am Friday, June 24 and are $98.95. There is an eight-ticket limit per person.

Fans can purchase Brooks tickets via:

  • The Ticketmaster website
  • The Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster at 1-877-654-2784 (yes, he has his own line)
  • Ticketmaster’s mobile app

Fans will recall that Brooks both opened and closed RodeoHouston in 2018; that year’s closing show broke a rodeo record.

The heir-apparent to George Strait as the future king of country, Brooks is the only music artist in music history to boast nine albums that have achieved diamond status. Though he has publicly questioned the stat, Brooks is considered the best-selling solo albums artist in the United States with 156 million domestic units sold, per the Recording Industry Association of America.

