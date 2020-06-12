Downtown entertainment venue returns with a rockin' reopening

As Houston bars, clubs, and restaurants slowly reopen, a major downtown player is rocking back onto the scene. House of Blues Houston, which closed in March, will open to the public on Friday, June 12. House fans can expect the usual entertainment offerings, plus, the restaurant is open for dine-in and takeout. The venue will also offer a menu available for delivery via Grubhub and UberEats.

In a tie-in with the opening, House of Blues is launching a “Get Some, Give Some” meal-matching campaign. For every single entrée purchased for dine in, takeout, or delivery, House of Blues will provide one meal to Kids’ Meals, whose mission is to end childhood hunger by delivering free healthy meals to the doorsteps of Houston’s hungriest preschool-aged children.

Meanwhile, the venue has implemented reduced capacity, touchless hand sanitizer dispensers, physical distancing, employee temperature checks, and increased cleaning and sanitizing to ensure a safe environment, according to a press release.

And for the music? The House promises myriad entertainment options and late-night events. Highlights include:

L.O.U.D. Muzik showcase with Khody Blake, Chelsea Cymone, and DJ Hillo (June 13, 9 pm)

Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda (June 19, 9:30 pm)

40th Anniversary of Blues Brothers with The Texas Bluesmen (June 20, 9:30 pm)

American Idol contestant Kate Watson (June 26, 6 pm)

The return of Drag Diva Brunch with a Spice Girls theme (June 27, 10:30 am) ($46 per ticket)

“Combined with a musical experience featuring some great local artists,” said general manager, Nina Quincy, in a statement, “we're hoping to create a welcome return to a bit of excellent food and entertainment that everyone has been missing in Houston.”