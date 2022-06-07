Home » Entertainment
50 Cent headlines new star-packed summer comedy and music festival

50 Cent Houston Astrodome
Fiddy headlines this funny new fest. 50 Cent/Twitter

Newly minted Houstonian Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has been stepping out to countless social events, launching a pilot Houston entrepreneurship program, and bidding on pricey rodeo wines. Now, the Grammy Award-winning musician, New York Times best-selling author, actor, executive producer, director, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, is taking a turn as festival organizer.

Dubbed the Tycoon Comedy Music Festival, Fiddy’s new funny fest takes place Thursday, August 25 at Toyota Center and boasts a lineup of nationally familiar comedians, including B-Simone, Karlous Miller, Michael Blackson, Bill Bellamy, DC Young Fly, Gary Owen, Lil Duval, and D’Lai.

Fans can also expect surprise musical acts between each comic’s set, including a special must-see performance by 50 Cent himself.

Tickets for the fest go on sale at 10 am Friday, June 10 at ToyotaCenter.com. All proceeds from the event benefit Jackson’s aforementioned G-Unity Foundation and the G-Unity Business Lab, which he launched last year with HISD.

Jackson hasn’t slowed bursting on the rap scene with red-hot singles such as 2003’s “In da Club.” Two years after his breakout, in 2005, he founded G-Unit Film & Television, Inc.; the company is behind series such as Power and MBF — in which he directed an episode guest starring Eminem last season.

He released his second New York Times best-selling book, Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter, which outlines ways for his life experience as a road map for success.

The rap star-tycoon made headlines here when he relocated to Houston last year. He quickly became a fixture around town, popping up at events and rodeo auctions, where he joined big-spending Houstonians in bidding on big bottles.

