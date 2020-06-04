2 Houston favorite dine-in movie theaters reopen all locations

Two of Houston's dine-in movie theaters have reopened for business. All locations of Star Cinema Grill and the iPic theater in River Oaks District are once again showing films.

For Star Cinema, the move to reopen all locations comes after the company resumed operations at its Baybrook Mall location last month. They will open on the following schedule: Cypress, June 5; Richmond, June 12; Springwoods Village and Missouri City, June 19; Conroe, June 26; Vintage Park, July 3; and College Station July 10.

“Since we opened our Baybrook location several weeks ago, guest reaction has been great, and we feel ready to open the rest of our theaters as quickly and safely as possible,” Star Cinema Grill vice president John Walsh said in a statement. “We have the advantage of lessons learned being one of the first theaters in the country to reopen, and our guests are going to reap those benefits as we open the rest of our locations.”

Those procedures, which are listed on the company's website, include selling all tickets via app, maintaining at least two seats between adjacent parties, and operating at 25-percent capacity. Staff members wear masks when taking orders and undergo a health screening prior to each shift.

Theaters are showing classic movies and recent favorites such as Batman, The Bourne Identity, E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, Knives Out, Trolls World Tour, and others. Most tickets cost $5 each; the theater's luxurious premium pods cost $11 per seat (discounted from $18, must be bought in pairs).

iPic will reopen Thursday, June 4 with its own lineup of classic films include Grease, Barbershop, Wizard of Oz, and The Goonies. The theater is only offering its “premium plus” seats that are in paired pods and recline. All tickets cost $16 each.

The theater has its own list of safety procedures, including temperature checks for staff and customers, limiting days of operation to Thursday through Sunday, sanitizing common areas throughout the day, and utilizing one-time use glasses and silverware.