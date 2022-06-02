Scorching summer K-pop festival brings Seoul-ful vibe to Houston

Few musical phenomenons are hotter than K-pop — witness the fervor and pull of acts such as BTS, which just visited the White House, or Seventeen, which is headed to Houston in August.

Now, fans can get their K-pop on at the return of a hot summer festival, dubbed the 2022 Summer Seoul Music Festival.

The day-long event runs on June 25 at Independence Park in Pearland (3449 Pearland Pkwy.) and features K-Pop and K-hip-hop music and dance, as well as savory and sweet bites and drinks from local food trucks and vendors. All this is themed to a summer day in Seoul, according to a press release.

Fans can also shop K-Pop merchandise and check out three random dance challenges, which are sure to be a crowd favorite.

Headliners include artists DOE (the singer, rapper, actor, and model) and Brooklyn, with more acts to be announced, according to organizers and producers the Korean-American Society of Houston and SNAP2 Events.

Last year’s K-Pop festival drew more than 3,000 attendees, organizers note in a press release that they expect a much larger turnout this year.

Those interested can score advance tickets online or at the door.