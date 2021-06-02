Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announces schedule for cherished events in 2022

Houstonians mourning the loss of the beloved Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s cancellation due to coronavirus concerns can rejoice.

Following news of the King of Country, George Strait, closing the 2022 event, the rodeo released on June 2 plans for pivotal events during its weeklong celebration leading up to its 90th anniversary, scheduled for February 28–March 20.

Locals and visitors can gear up for these six big events that will toast the return of the biggest bash in Texas.

Rodeo Roundup and Go Texan Day

February 25, 2022

Typically held on Tuesday, the 2022 roundup has been moved to Friday, February 25 to celebrate Go Texan Day. Locals can attend this free downtown event at Houston City Hall in Hermann Square.

Mayor Sylvester Turner’s annual Go Texan Day proclamation will kick off the event, followed by free chopped barbecue sandwiches provided by the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Committee.

Enjoy live music, snap photos atop a Texas Longhorn steer, and meet rodeo volunteers in this initial rodeo precursor.

Go Texan Day will be held on the same day. The cherished, city-wide celebration of Western heritage is known as the unofficial rodeo kickoff, as folks across the city don their best Western wear.

World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest

February 24-26, 2022

One of the most anticipated events of the year returns over three days, as more than 250 barbecue teams will compete for the coveted title in the Brisket, Ribs, Chicken, Go Texan, and Dutch Oven Dessert categories.

Meanwhile, the Jr. Cook-off Contest features children between the ages of eight and 14 competing with a single steak judged on appearance/presentation, tenderness, and taste.

Trail rides

February 25, 2022

Few events are iconic and consummately Houston and rode as the trail rides, the 70-year tradition that sees horses and wagons from 12 trail rides making their way through the city streets to merge and camp one final night at Memorial Park before joining in the Downtown Rodeo Parade, (Saturday, February 26).

Rodeo Run

February 26, 2022

Runners, assemble! The annual run will precede the Downtown Rodeo Parade and will kick off with the wheelchair race, followed by the 5K and 10K elite, 10K timed, and 5K timed events. Expect more details as the event nears.

Downtown Rodeo Parade

February 26, 2022

Thousands descend on downtown for this cherished event, as the area transforms from a bustling metropolis to a down-home celebration of Western heritage. Expect decorative floats, thousands of men and women on horseback, marching bands and more in a vibrant, family-friendly atmosphere.

For more information and to follow announcements, visit the official RodeoHouston website.