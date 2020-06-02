Houston's Beyoncé stars in 2 hot Black Music Month screenings

June is African-American Music Appreciation Month — Black Music Month, as President Barack Obama officially shortened it in 2009 — and digital television channel Bounce TV, as well as its streaming-platform arm Brown Sugar, is celebrating the month with a bevy of films and documentaries.

Houston's own Beyoncé Knowles Carter will be featured in two such productions.

Over at Bounce, you can see her in Cadillac Records, the 2008 biopic on legendary Chicago blues label Chess Records. She plays Etta James, while Mos Def takes on Chuck Berry and Jeffrey Wright assumes the role of Muddy Waters. (The movie will air on these days and times.)

Meanwhile, on Brown Sugar, you can also see Beyoncé: On Top, the hour-long, 2018 doc that chronicles her rise from Houston girl to Destiny's Child frontwoman to the all-powerful Queen Bey.

Bounce TV will also show the 1978 musical The Wiz, starring Michael Jackson and Diana Ross; the 2005 Dirty South rap drama Hustle & Flow, starring Terrence Howard; Idlewild, that 2006 musical starring Big Boi and Andre 3000 from OutKast; and the 1992 inner-city drama Juice, starring the late, great Tupac Shakur.

And, on Brown Sugar (which will be free to anyone accessing the service through Xfinity X1 from June 15-21), look for documentaries and concert films featuring such icons as Michael Jackson, Prince, Al Green, Rihanna, and gospel legend Mahalia Jackson.

For more information, visit the Bounce TV site here.