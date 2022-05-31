Country star Clay Walker comes home to Houston for Freedom Over Texas' explosive return

Houstonians who have waited for the return of the city’s annual Fourth of July spectacle need wait no longer. After two years of COVID-pivoted celebrations, the Shell Freedom Over Texas summer event will take place on July 4 from 4 to 10 pm at Eleanor Tinsley and Sam Houston Parks, the Mayor’s Office of Special Events announced.

Houston-area native, Clay Walker is this year’s musical headliner, while fellow country act Sawyer Brown, rapper Blanco Brown, country sister duo Walker County, and Step Rideau and the Zydeco Outlaws will open for the platinum-selling star.

Attendees who show up downtown to both Eleanor Tinsley and Sam Houston Parks can expect the Walmart All-American Kids Zone, a children’s entertainment area with a stage featuring performances for young and old; the Bud Light Seltzer Summer Sizzle, for sunny fun; the Dr Pepper Cool Zone, featuring Houston professional sports teams, live music, and food; Liberty Park, featuring tributes including Symbols of Freedom the Space City Experience, and a salute to all five branches of the military; and, as always, the grand fireworks finale, per a press release.

Admission to the event is $10 per person online and at gates, children 5 and under admitted free. Tickets are available online. Volunteers are also welcome and will receive the official event t-shirt, free parking, complimentary food, and drink. (Register to volunteer here.)

Those not camping out downtown can watch the entire event on ABC13, which will broadcast the festivities in their entirety.

Walker has sold over 11 million albums and boasts 11 No. 1 singles and four RIAA Platinum and two Gold certified albums. His fans can delight in a setlist that promises hits such as “Live Until I Die,” “Rumor Has It,” and “She Won’t Be Lonely Long.” Walker will also perform his newest single, “Need a Bar Sometimes”; the tune has nearly 20 million on-demand and video streams.

“Shell Freedom Over Texas is one of my favorite signature events, and we are thrilled to announce the return of the popular family-friendly celebration,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner, in a statement. “I invite everyone to come and enjoy the entertainment lineup, followed by the spectacular fireworks.”