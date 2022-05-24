These are the 11 best Memorial Day events in Houston

Houstonians can expect a wide array of events on this holiday of remembrance this Memorial Day weekend.

Look for solemn observances, memorial events, WWII-themed activities, museum days, crawfish, and a massive lagoon festival.

Be safe, and take a moment to remember those who gave all.

Harris County Sergeant J.R. Hatch Park will be starting Memorial Day off with a watermelon ride. (Why is it a watermelon ride? Because there will be watermelon at the finish line to enjoy.) This is a self-supported group ride and there will be two groups. 7 am.

Lagoonfest Texas in Texas City is back for its third year this weekend. They will keep the watery fun going on Memorial Day, with more activities, more aquabanas and more entertainment. It will be open six days a week (closed Wednesdays) through Labor Day. 10 am.

Hearthstone Country Club will open up its cool pool for a good ol' pool party. They will also have a margarita machine, burgers, hot dogs, pulled pork sandwiches & chips and a Jolly Jumper Bounce House combo w/ pool for the kids. 11 am.

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston is usually closed on Mondays. But they will be welcoming the local art lovers on Memorial Day. See The Obama Portraits Tour and "Dawoud Bey: An American Project" before they leave Houston. 11 am.

Typhoon Texas Waterpark will also have a weekend-long celebration that'll continue right into Memorial Day. There will be live music, strolling in-park entertainment, and family-friendly activities, plus all the thrills of family raft rides, twisting tube slides, free-fall body slides and other attractions. 11 am.

Maize will prepare a special brunch just for Memorial Day. Dishes will include smoked, grilled oysters spiked with chiles; baby back pork ribs; a prime-beef Mexican burger; and the famous corn tres leches. Noon.

Bobcat Teddy's Ice House will have a special Memorial Day party, complete with all-you-can-eat crawfish for $40 from Baggz of Bugzz. All-day live music from Velvet Punch will start at 2 p.m. Noon.

Buffalo Soldier National Museum will open its doors for a holiday celebration with tours, photos with troopers, and Living History performances each hour. On the outdoors plaza, there will be a live DJ, veteran-owned business vendors, kids' activities, and a supply drive for Ukraine. Noon.

Ingenious Brewing Company will have Memorial Day specials popping off all day. They will have a full pour for a half-pour price, $1 off growler fills, 15% off to-go cases, a limited small-batch release, and 10 percent off for all fire, police and military personnel with ID. Noon.

Collaborative Project will begin its season of pop-up painting events with a Memorial Day picnic. Multiple vendors, BBQ and — of course — painting will be on-site. There will also be free snacks and drinks for the kids, door raffles, music and more. 2:30 pm.

Lincoln Bar will have a Memorial Day celebration that will have everything and the kitchen sink. We're talking party robots, house music in the back patio, a photo booth, photos with real snakes, hookah, street tacos, etc. 6 pm.