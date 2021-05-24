Beachy north Houston private lagoon welcomes Houstonians to public summer bash

Houston skies are grey and the ground is soggy, but a forecast projects sunny skies and warm days ahead. Perfect timing, then, for a popular north Houston beachy draw to open its sandy doors to the public.

Balmoral, the private community nestled in Humble, is opening its two-acre Crystal Lagoon experience to the public in a Summer Kickoff event running from 11am to 8pm May 31 to June 6.

The usually private getaway (located at 15808 Crystal Terrace Dr.) boasts white-sand beaches and turquoise water and offers up activities such as stand up paddleboarding, an inflatable trampoline, beach volleyball, lawn games, and a putting green.

Tickets to the kickoff event are available for $20 online and include access to the lagoon amenity, and the aforementioned free seating area, beach volleyball, lawn games, and putting green.

For an additional fee, visitors can lock down premium seating and the water activities stand-up paddleboards, Hobie boards, kayaks, and the inflatable trampoline. Cabanas for all-day lounging are a big draw, as are beach umbrella set-ups (all for additional fees).

To trek the space, guests can also rent a scooter; tasty bites and frozen cocktails are available at the onsite Beach Bar.

Activity rentals can be made same-day and onsite; cabana and umbrella set-up rentals can be made by emailing info@balmorallagoon or by calling 832-508-0399.

Importantly, no outside food or beverages are allowed, though parking is free, a press release notes.

Balmoral’s crystal lagoon comes highly lauded: the village and lagoon were named the 2020 Best Community Amenity by the Texas Association of Builder’s Texas Star Awards, press materials note.

More information can be found on the official website.