Hilarious new comedy festival promises a real laugh riot in Montrose

Given the exceedingly grim headlines of late, a good laugh is definitely in order. Perfect timing, then, for a local comedy show’s inaugural laugh fest.

The Riot Comedy show will host its inaugural, four-day festival — the Riot Comedy Festival — from Monday, May 23 through Thursday, May 26 at two Montrose hot spots: Rudyard’s and Sixes and Sevens.

Attendees can expect more than 30 comedy shows featuring over 60 performers from all genres of comedy, including standup, podcasts, sketch, improv, music, and a national comedy contest, per a press release.

Festival organizer and Riot Comedy Show founder Brian Gendron can’t say — yet — who’s headlining, but tells CultureMap that the fest will include “comedians who have been featured on Netflix, Comedy Central, HBO, The Tonight Show, and in movies.”

In a nod to Houston’s NASA legacy, the fest will be Space City themed; fun includes a carnival, vendors, street performers, music, and more. Comics will yuk it up on three stages: a main stage that seats more than 300 guests, the 150-seat Rudyard’s comedy room, and an 80-seat room.

Admission runs $80 for All-Access passes and $120 for a VIP Experience. Both passes cover admission to all festival comedy shows and the carnival. The VIP Experience grants access to the kickoff and farewell parties, the VIP Cocktail lounge, and preferred seating, per a release.

“The vision for the festival is to connect comedy fans with comedians through fun and intimate experiences by bringing the comedy industry to Houston,” Gendron added in a statement. “You can expect the same quality bar as we have with our shows — funny comedy, high production value, tasty food, cold drinks, excellent service, and overall, a great time!”

Riot Comedy Festival runs March 23-March 26 at Rudyard’s and Sixes and Sevens, 2010 Waugh Dr. For tickets and more information, visit www.theriothtx.com.