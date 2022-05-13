Hip-hop's lyrical genius Kendrick Lamar takes big step to Houston on new tour

Known for spitting frenetic lyrics at an oft-blinding pace, Kendrick Lamar has reached global fame for his West Coast hip-hop/progressive rap/jazz-imbued tunes and clever musings (who else references a bottle of Claritin in a rap song?).

Now, Houstonians can step out with the witty emcee when he hits Toyota Center on Friday, July 22 for his new Big Steppers Tour. The nationwide trek supports his new album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. He’ll also make Texas stops at Austin’s new Moody Center on Thursday, July 21, and Dallas’ American Center on Saturday, July 23.

Lamar will be supported by Baby Keem on all dates and Tanna Leone on select dates.

General ticket sales start at noon, Friday, May 20 online. Meanwhile, presale tickets will be available to Cash App customers via an exclusive ticket presale, beginning at 10 am Thursday, May 19. Get details here and here.

Boasting heralded albums such as DAMN and To Pimp a Butterfly, the California-born rapper, who is unabashedly proud of being straight outta Compton (the famed L.A. neighborhood), has gained a loyal following for his critique of current societal trends. “Take off them fabricated streams and them microwave memes — it’s a real world outside” he demands in “N95” a politically charged new song on Big Steppers.

The 34-year-old big stepper has scored 14 Grammy Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, seven BET Awards (including Album of the Year), and 19 BET Hip Hop Awards.